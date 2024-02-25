2024 DAR Good Citizen Awards and Scholarships announced
The Esther McCrory Chapter, Amarillo, Texas, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently honored 14 area high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens.
DAR Good Citizens Awards are given to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The first award was given in 1934, continues now for the 90th year both nationally and locally. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree and are named DAR Good Citizens. Each Good Citizen receives a certificate, pin, poster explaining the significance of the pin, small American flag, copy of the US Flag Code booklet, and a red, white, and blue honor cord which can be worn with the graduation cap and gown.
The newly named Good Citizens may choose to enter the scholarship contest by submitting a personal statement of their activities and accomplishments in high school, participation, and interest in their community, and writing a timed essay, all of which are scored by a panel of non-DAR judges. The 2023-24 essay title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with a focus question: “What are the civic responsibilities of a good citizen and why are these duties, activities and behaviors important to the shaping of the America you hope to experience?” Three Good Citizens were awarded scholarships from the Esther McCrory Chapter of NSDAR. San Jacinto Christian Academy’s Good Citizen Catherine Cockrell received the first-place scholarship in the amount of $300. Ascension Academy’s Good Citizen Gregory Parker received the second-place scholarship in the amount of $225. Highland Park High School’s Good Citizen Annabelle McCormick received the third-place scholarship in the amount of $200.
2024 DAR Good Citizens
Ascension Academy: Gregory Joseph Parker, 2nd place scholarship, $225
Boys Ranch High School: Kaden Zane Norris
Bushland High School: Ty Keith Morris
Canyon High School: James Duncan Culbert
Caprock High School: Adrian Michael Morales
Claude High School: Hunter Reed Lovell
Highland Park High School: Annabelle Riata McCormick, 3rd place scholarship, $200
Holy Cross Catholic Academy: Rachel Lynn Lane
Palo Duro High School: Habibo Ibrahim Abdi
Randall High School: Molly Margaret Riesenberg
San Jacinto Christian Academy: Catherine Grace Cockrell, 1st place scholarship, $300
Tascosa High School: David Roderick Green
Vega High School: Lynlee Hope Spinhirne
West Plains High School: Natalie Lynn Watson
Esther McCrory Chapter Regent is Ann Schoen. Jeanne Ann Gibson serves as Vice Regent and Good Citizens Award Chair. The Chapter was founded on April 11, 1911, in Amarillo.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children. Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
For more information on becoming a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Chapter Regent Schoen at 806-383-3998 or email aschoen@suddenlink.net.
