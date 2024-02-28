2024 dates for voter registration, and when and how to vote

The first election in any year is the primary, where intra-party candidates battle to represent the party in the general election.

There is a long chain of actions to prepare for elections, but activity does not really pick up until late March at clerk and election board offices across the state.

Voters have their own timeline for what they can or must do. Participation includes casting votes ahead of the actual election day, an option for both the primary and general elections.

When is the primary in New Jersey?

Primary election day in 2024 is Tuesday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. But if you want into the polls, you have until May 14 — or 21 days before the election — to register to vote or to make sure you are registered.

If you want to switch your party, you have to do it by April 10 to be in time for the primary election.

Election Day

Sample primary ballots start being mailed on May 22, ahead of the “early voting” option that runs from May 29 through June 2. Sample ballots should be read in part because they tell you where you may vote, as well as for whom.

County clerks will advertise on April 9 that mail-in ballots will be available soon for the primary election, and the mail-in ballots start going to post offices on April 20.

There is a May 28 deadline to apply to use a mail-in ballot, although qualified civilians and military service members who are out of the country have until May 31 to apply to receive mail-in ballots by electronic means.

June 3 at 3 p.m., the day before the primary, is the deadline for delivering in person mail-in ballots. Primary election day also is the last for post offices to accept mail-in ballots or for voters to turn mail-in ballots to election boards or into drop boxes.

County clerks and elections board start looking toward the fall general election as early as June 4, when independent candidates have to submit their nominating petitions.

The next deadline candidates have to watch for is July 29, when candidates for school boards and fire district have to put int their nominating petitions.

County clerks should have the names of all candidates and non-binding county and municipal public questions no later than August 9. Candidates find out where they go on the ballot at random drawings at county clerk offices on August 12.

School board elections also sometimes have ballot questions. Those are due in to county clerks on August 23. Any other public question, except for amendments to the state Constitution, have to be submitted

Early voting is from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 for the General Election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

County Clerk’s Offices online addresses:

Burlington: https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/566/General-Services-Resources

Camden: https://www.camdencounty.com/service/county-clerk/election-division/

Cumberland: https://ccclerknj.com/election-information/

Gloucester: https://gloucestercountynj.gov/400/Election-Division

