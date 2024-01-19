️ 2024 dining trends

Jan. 18—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:January 18, 2024 at 10:01 a.m.| UPDATED:January 18, 2024 at 6:36 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to portions of central Maryland for Friday due to snow and slippery roads.

The advisory, which includes Harford, Anne Arundel and Howard counties, will run from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, when snow is expected to accumulate 1 to 3 inches.

Thursday is expected be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees during the day, and temperatures should hit 27 degrees at night, according to the weather service. Around 4 a.m., snow is likely, starting slow with less than an inch at first.

However, Baltimore is expected to get 2 inches of snow Friday, according to the NWS. Carroll County is forecast to have 2 to 3 inches of accumulated snow, and Harford County is expected to get 2 to 4 inches.

Carroll, Harford, Howard and Baltimore county public schools announced Thursday evening that they would be closed Friday because of the weather. Anne Arundel schools also will be closed as the system had already planned to have no classes because of the semester break.

As snow showers continue into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low around 18 degrees, and wind gusts will reach up to 21 mph.

Following the stint of snow, Saturday isn't anticipated to see any snow or showers, but the day will be blustery and freezing. Saturday will only reach a high near 27 degrees, and wind gusts will reach as high as 34 mph. Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees at night.

The NWS forecast for Sunday to be dry and windy with a high near 34 degrees. Winds should calm at night, but temperatures will hit a low around 16 degrees.

The start of 2024 is the first time the Baltimore area has seen significant amounts of snow in nearly two years. This week broke BWI Marshall Airport's 700-day streak without an inch of snow.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.

