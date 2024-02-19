2024 double cicada emergence is a rare phenomenon. Can Georgians expect the noisy bugs?

Two broods of cicadas will emerge simultaneously in the U.S. this year, causing once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

The double emergence will collectively cover 17 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Virginia. While each brood of these noisy bugs typically appear every 13 or 17 years, a simultaneous emergence like this has not happened in 221 years and won't happen again until 2245.

Though Georgia won't see the double-dose of cicadas, the 13-year Brood XIX will be buzzing around parts of the Peach State.

Here's a primer of what to expect during the Brood XIX emergence.

What are cicadas?

A cicada is a large insect with long transparent wings that makes a loud, shrill droning noise. They spend most of their life underground, and until they emerge, mate, reproduce and start the cycle all over again.

The two broods emerging this summer include Brood XIX and Brood XIII. Georgia will see — and hear — Brood XIX, which has a 13-year life cycle and is the largest of all periodical cicada broods, according to UConn. Four different species are included within the brood:

Magicicada neotredecim.

Magicicada tredecim.

Magicicada tredecassini.

Magicicada tredecula.

Magicicada neotredecim and Magicicada tredecim are similar in appearance and song, according to Cicada Mania, an online platform dedicated to cicada information and awareness. However, when these species overlap, Magicicada neotredecim will alter their song to a higher pitch to differentiate themselves among females.

The two broods together could mean 1.5 million cicadas per acre, which brings the brood population into the trillions across the U.S.

When can Georgians expect cicadas?

While it depends on the weather and location, both cicada broods will likely emerge starting in mid-May and ending in late June. If the weather is consistently warm and dry, the cicadas will finish mating sooner rather than later, which would mean a shorter season. Typically, their lifespan is four to six weeks, and they will start to die off in late June.

New legislation: Georgia Senate resolution urges immigration reforms, funds for U.S.-Mexico border wall

Where in Georgia will the cicadas appear?

According to Cicada Mania, the following counties are likely to see cicadas this summer:

Bibb County, which covers Macon.

Bleckley County, south-east of Warner Robins.

Butts County, north of Forsyth.

Columbia County in the Augusta area.

Elbert County, north-east of Athens.

Greene County, which covers Greensboro.

Harris County, north of Columbus.

Houston County, which covers Perry and Warner Robins.

Jasper County, north of Macon.

McDuffie County, west of Augusta.

Monroe County, north-west of Macon.

Muscogee County, which covers Columbus.

Oconee County, south of Athens.

Peach County, west of Warner Robins.

Pulaski County, south of Warner Robins.

Putnam County, which covers Eatonton.

Richmond County, which covers Augusta.

Stephens County, south-east of Helen.

Taliaferro County, west of Augusta.

Troup County, north of Columbus.

Waren County, west of Augusta.

Wilkes County, which covers Washington.

Are cicadas dangerous?

Cicadas do not bite or sting like other bugs. They do have prickly feet that could poke your skin if held. However, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, they are not poisonous or venomous. If dogs or cats eat many cicadas, it may temporarily cause an upset stomach or vomiting, but don't worry if a pet eats a small amount.

Young trees may need protection from cicadas. Residents should cover them in mesh or netting with very small openings. This will protect against damage that could occur when cicadas deposit their eggs in small tree branches. Otherwise, cicadas cannot harm larger, more established trees. They also don't eat leaves, flowers, fruits or produce, so it is not necessary to take special precautions. The EPA actually goes further to recommend not fighting back with insecticide or similar chemicals as they are ineffective and could make them dangerous to animals and humans that come in contact.

Furthermore, the EPA said cicadas provide the following benefits:

Cicadas are a valuable food source for birds and other predators.

They can aerate lawns and improve water filtration into the ground.

They add nutrients to the soil as they decompose.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Cicada emergence 2024: Where in Georgia will see the noisy bugs