2024 Election: Meet the candidates for Kentucky House, Senate seats

Kentuckians will head to the polls this year to pick who they want to represent them in Frankfort.

There are 192 House candidates and 36 candidates for Senate.

The filing deadline for candidates who must run in a primary was Jan. 5.

Primaries are May 21, and the general election is Nov. 5.

Here’s a list of everyone who has filed to run for the General Assembly in 2024, according to filings with the Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State.

2024 Kentucky Senate races

Odd-numbered Senate districts are on the ballot this year, which means 19 of the chamber’s 38 seats are up for grabs. Senator serve four-year terms.

Four incumbents — Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, of District 3; John Schickel, R-Union, of District 11; Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, of District 17; and Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, of District 35 — are not running for reelection.

Republicans currently hold a super-majority of the seats, 31-7.

In eight Senate districts, Democrats did not field a candidate, and in four districts, Republicans aren’t competing. Seven districts have candidates from both parties.

In total, there are 23 Republicans vying for the Senate and 13 Democrats.

District 1

Jason Howell, R-Murray, incumbent.

Lynn Bechler, R-Marion.

District 3

Craig Richardson, R-Hopkinsville.

District 5

Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, incumbent.

Thomas Ballinger, R-Jetson.

Jamie Skudlarek, D-Cromwell.

District 7

Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, incumbent.

Ed Gallrein, R-Shelbyville.

Aaron Reed, R-Shelbyville.

Rhonda Davis, D-Lawrenceburg.

District 9

David Givens, R-Greensburg, incumbent.

Karen M. Pennington, D-Horse Cave.

District 11

Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington.

Duane Froelicher, R-Florence.

District 13

Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, incumbent.

District 15

Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, incumbent.

District 17

Matt Nunn, R-Sadieville.

Julia Jaddock, R-Georgetown.

Kiana Fields, D-Georgetown.

District 19

Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville, incumbent.

District 21

Brandon J. Storm, R-London, incumbent.

District 23

Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, incumbent.

Jennifer Sierra, D-Covington.

District 25

Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, incumbent.

District 27

Steve West, R-Paris, incumbent.

Molly Gene Crain, D-Lexington.

District 29

Johnnie L. Turner, R-Harlan, incumbent.

Shawn Andrew Gilley, R-Jeremiah.

Randy Thompson, R-Hindman.

District 31

Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, incumbent.

District 33

Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, incumbent.

Michael W. Churchill Jr., D-Louisville.

Attica Woodson Scott, D-Louisville.

District 35

Keturah Herron, D-Louisville.

District 37

David Yates, D-Louisville, incumbent.

Calvin Leach, R-Louisville.

2024 KY House of Representatives races

All 100 districts of the House of Representatives are on the ballot this year. Representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans currently hold a super-majority of the seats, 79, compared to Democrats’ 20. (The District 26 seat was vacated by Russell Webber, who resigned to become deputy treasurer under Mark Metcalf, at the beginning of the 2024 General Assembly.)

The Republican Party has 114 candidates running in 88 districts. Democrats fielded 78 candidates in 57 districts. In all, 55 districts have candidates of only one party.

In addition to the one vacancy, there are 12 incumbents not seeking reelection:

Jonathan Dixon, R-Corydon, of District 11.

Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, of District 24.

Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, of District 29.

Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, of District 41.

Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, of District 42.

Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, of District 47.

Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, of District 62.

Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington, of District 66.

Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, of District 67.

Ruth Ann Palumbo, D-Lexington, of District 76.

Jacob Justice, R-Elkhorn City, of District 94.

Danny Bentley, R-Russell, of District 98.

Herron and Rawlings are running for state senate seats.

District 1

Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, incumbent.

Fredrick Fountain, D-Paducah.

District 2

Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, incumbent.

Kimberly Holloway, R-Mayfield.

District 3

Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, incumbent.

Carrie Gottschalk Singler, D-Paducah.

District 4

Wade Williams, R-Earlington, incumbent.

Lloyd Smith, D-Madisonville.

District 5

Mary Beth Imes, R-Murray, incumbent.

Lauren Hines, D-Murray.

District 6

Chris Freeland, R-Benton, incumbent.

Linda Story Edwards, D-Benton.

District 7

Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, incumbent.

District 8

Walker Thomas Wood, R-Hopkinsville, incumbent.

District 9

Myron Dossett, R-Pembroke, incumbent.

Twyla Dillard, D-Hopkinsville.

District 10

Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, incumbent.

Julie Cantwell, R-Rineyville.

John Whipple, D-Webster.

District 11

J.T. Payne, R-Henderson.

District 12

Jim Gooch, R-Providence, incumbent.

Alton M. Ayer, D-Utica.

District 13

D.J. Johnson, R-Owensboro, incumbent.

District 14

Scott Lewis, R-Beaver Dam, incumbent.

Chanda Garner, D-Beaver Dam.

District 15

Rebecca Raymer, R-Morgantown, incumbent.

Kathy Perry-Russell, R-Sacramento.

District 16

Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, incumbent.

District 17

Robert B. Duvall, R-Bowling Green, incumbent.

District 18

Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, incumbent.

District 19

Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, incumbent.

Kelcey Rock, R-Bowling Green.

District 20

Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, incumbent.

District 21

Amy Neighbors, R-Edmonton, incumbent.

Jeffery Humble, D-Columbia.

District 22

Shawn McPherson, R-Scottsville, incumbent.

District 23

Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, incumbent.

District 24

Johnny Pennington, D-Horse Cave.

Ryan Bivens, R-Hodgenville.

Asa L. T. Waggoner, R-Horse Cave.

District 25

Steve Bratcher, R-Elizabethtown, incumbent.

Cherlyn Evette Smith, D-Elizabethtown.

District 26

Peyton Griffee, R-Mount Washington.

District 27

Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, incumbent.

Tyler Chapman, D-Ekron.

District 28

Jared A. Bauman, R-Louisville, incumbent.

Almaria Baker, D-Louisville.

District 29

Timothy Findley, Jr., D-Louisville.

Matthew Pfaadt, D-Louisville.

Ricky Santiago, D-Louisville.

Wyatt Allison, R-Louisville.

Chris Lewis, R-Louisville.

Debbie Peden, R-Louisville.

District 30

Daniel Grossberg, D-Louisville, incumbent.

Mitra Subedi, D-Louisville.

District 31

Susan Tyler Witter, R-Louisville, incumbent.

Colleen Orsella Davis, D-Louisville.

Carma Bell Marshall, D-Louisville.

District 32

Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, incumbent.

District 33

Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, incumbent.

Taylor Jolly, D-Louisville.

District 34

Sarah Stalker, D-Louisville, incumbent.

District 35

Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, incumbent.

District 36

John Hodgson, R-Fisherville, incumbent.

Colin Daugherty McDowell, D-Louisville.

William “Woody” Zorn, D-Louisville.

District 37

Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, incumbent.

John J. Stovall, D-Louisville.

District 38

Rachel Roarx, D-Louisville, incumbent.

Carrie Sanders McKeehan, R-Louisville.

District 39

Matt Lockett, R-Nicholasville, incumbent.

Ryan Stanford, D-Nicholasville.

District 40

Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, incumbent.

William Zeitz, D-Louisville.

District 41

William “Rick” Adams, D-Louisville.

Mary Lou Marzian, D-Louisville.

Sara-Elizabeth Cottrell, R-Louisville.

District 42

Jonathan Musselwhite, D-Louisville.

Jack W. Walker, D-Louisville.

Joshua Watkins, D-Louisville.

District 43

Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, incumbent.

District 44

Beverly D. Chester-Burton, D-Shively, incumbent.

Daniel Deshawn Cockrell, D-Louisville.

Shreeta Waldon, D-Louisville.

District 45

Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, incumbent.

Thomas Jefferson, R-Lexington.

Adam Moore, D-Lexington.

District 46

Al Gentry, D-Louisville, incumbent.

Bob DeVore, R-Louisville.

District 47

Felicia Rabourn, R-Pendleton, incumbent.

Mark A. Gilkison, R-Bedford.

Robb Adams, D-Carrollton.

District 48

Ken Fleming, R-Louisville, incumbent.

Kate Farrow, D-Crestwood.

Debbie Wesslund, D-Louisville.

District 49

Thomas Huff, R-Shepherdsville, incumbent.

William Harned, R-Lebanon Junction.

District 50

Candy Massaroni, R-Bardstown, incumbent.

Andy Stone, R-Bardstown.

Don Thrasher, R- Coxs Creek.

District 51

Michael “Sarge” Pollock, R-Campbellsville, incumbent.

District 52

Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, incumbent.

District 53

James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, incumbent.

District 54

Daniel Elliott, R-Danville, incumbent.

District 55

Kim King, R-Harrodsburg, incumbent.

James Toller, R-Nicholasville.

Katrina A. Sexton, D-Burgin.

District 56

Daniel Fister, R-Versailles, incumbent.

Chantel Bingham, D-Versailles.

Dencia Miche Branscum, D-Frankfort.

District 57

Erika Marie Hancock, D-Frankfort.

Kristie Powe, D-Frankfort.

Kyle T. Thompson, R-Frankfort.

District 58

Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, incumbent.

Richard A. Henderson, D-Simpsonville.

District 59

David Osborne, R-Prospect, incumbent.

District 60

Marianne Proctor, R-Union, incumbent.

Christopher Pavese, R-Union.

Darren Nichols, R-Union.

Deborah Ison Flowers, D-Union.

District 61

Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, incumbent.

Jarrod M. Lykins, R-Walton.

District 62

Kevin Kidwell, D-Stamping Ground.

Tony Hampton, R-Georgetown.

Bill Parker, R-Georgetown.

District 63

Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell, incumbent.

District 64

Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill, incumbent.

Karen Campbell, R-Independence.

Heather Crabbe, D-Covington.

District 65

Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood, incumbent.

Aaron Currin, D-Ft. Wright.

District 66

Peggy Houston-Nienaber, D-Union.

C. Ed Massey, R-Hebron.

T.J. Roberts, R-Burlington.

District 67

Matthew Lehman, D-Newport.

Jerry C. Gearding, R-Wilder.

Terry W. Hatton, R-Bellevue.

Brian K. Ormes, R-Sulfate.

District 68

Mike Clines, R-Alexandria, incumbent.

K. Brandon Long, D-Fort Thomas.

District 69

Steven Doan, R-Erlanger, incumbent.

Diane Brown, R-Erlanger.

Wilanne Stangel, D-Erlanger.

District 70

William Lawrence, R-Maysville, incumbent.

District 71

Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon incumbent.

Rachelle Riddle, D-Mount Vernon.

District 72

Matthew Koch, R-Paris, incumbent.

District 73

D. Ryan Dotson, R-Winchester, incumbent.

Rory Houlihan, D-Winchester.

District 74

David Hale, R-Wellington, incumbent.

District 75

Lindsey Burke, D-Lexington, incumbent.

District 76

Joshua Daniel Buckman, D-Lexington.

Anne Gay Donworth, D-Lexington.

James “Jamie” Palumbo, D-Lexington.

District 77

George A. Brown Jr., D-Lexington, incumbent.

Daniel E. Whitley, D-Lexington.

Jason Griffith, R-Lexington.

District 78

Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, incumbent.

District 79

Chad Aull, D-Lexington, incumbent.

District 80

David Meade, R-Stanford, incumbent.

District 81

Deanna Frazier Gordon, R-Richmond, incumbent.

District 82

Nick Wilson, R-Williamsburg, incumbent.

District 83

Joshua Branscum, R-Russell Springs, incumbent.

District 84

Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, incumbent.

Zackary H. Hall, D-Hazard.

District 85

Shane Baker, R-Hazard, incumbent.

District 86

Tom Smith, R-Gray, incumbent.

Billy J. Taylor, R-Barbourville.

District 87

Adam Bowling, R-Middlesboro, incumbent.

District 88

Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, incumbent.

Vanessa Grossl, R-Georgetown.

District 89

Timmy Truett, R-McKee, incumbent.

Idalia Holland, R-Beattyville.

District 90

Derek Lewis, R-London, incumbent.

District 91

Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, incumbent.

Darrell W. Billings, R-Stanton.

District 92

John Blanton, R-Salyersville, incumbent.

District 93

Adrielle Camuel, D-Lexington, incumbent.

Sarah Ritter, D-Lexington.

District 94

Mitchum Addison Whitaker, R-Fleming-Neon.

District 95

Ashley Tackett Laferty, D-Martin.

David Pennington, R-Prestonsburg.

Brandon Spencer, R-Prestonsburg.

District 96

Patrick Flannery, R-Olive Hill, incumbent.

District 97

Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, incumbent.

District 98

Shawn Lawrence Assar, D-Ashland.

James M. Reneau, D-South Shore.

Joe Virgin, D-Greenup.

Tammie Womack, D-Ashland.

Aaron Thompson, R-Ashland.

District 99

Richard L. White, R-Morehead, incumbent.

District 100

Scott Sharp, R-Ashland, incumbent.