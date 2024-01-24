2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results

The race for the 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential nominations is underway.

On the GOP side, former President Donald Trump scored two early wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. Most of his top rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have withdrawn from the race.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served in Trump’s administration, is now Trump’s main primary challenger.

President Biden also has a dominant lead in his pursuit of a second nomination, according to polling. In New Hampshire, Biden easily defeated Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and a host of other candidates, despite not campaigning in the state and not appearing on the ballot. Biden won by write-in vote.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Sean Rayford and Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Presidential primaries are about more than just who wins each state. Convention delegates ultimately determine who receives their party's nomination. Delegates are awarded based on a combination of state election results and individual rules of state political parties.

See below for the primary election schedule, results in each state, and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.