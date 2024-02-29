2024 election: What to make of the protest votes against Biden and Trump
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Less than two months into the 2024 presidential primary calendar, a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump appears to be the most likely scenario. However, recent protest votes against both Biden and Trump point to dissatisfaction with the current frontrunners of the Democratic and Republican parties. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains what to make of the intraparty discord.