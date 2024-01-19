2024 election starts in Kandiyohi County after weeks of preparation

Jan. 19—WILLMAR

— The first votes of the 2024 election are already being cast in Minnesota.

Absentee voting for the March 5 presidential primary began on Friday. In Kandiyohi County, the auditor's office, which is the county election office, has been working for weeks to prepare for the kickoff and is looking toward a very busy year.

"It is only January and we are talking elections already," said Mark Thompson, Kandiyohi County auditor.

Thompson and County Elections Coordinator Michelle Hanson attended the Jan. 16

Kandiyohi County Board

meeting to share information regarding the upcoming elections and how residents can cast their ballots.

"It is upon us," Hanson said.

There are multiple important election dates on the calendar in 2024.

* May 21 — when candidates for federal, state, judicial and county offices along with city offices with a primary can begin filing their candidacy

* June 28 — when absentee voting begins for the Aug. 13 primary election

* Aug. 13 — primary election day

* Sept. 20 — the start of absentee voting for the general election

* Nov. 5 — the general election

Quite a bit goes into making those days run smoothly.

Auditor staff will be going to a multi-day training in April that will cover various topics such as election judge qualifications and training requirements, voter registration rules and new election laws. Election judges, who are hired by cities and townships to man the polling places, also must complete training which is led by the county auditor's office.

"A lot of training goes into this," Hanson said.

A few weeks out from election days, staff begin testing the different machines used. Kandiyohi County uses DS200 tabulators, the AutoMark and OmniBallot assistive voting devices and poll pads from KnowInk.

One such round of checks is the public accuracy test, where representatives from political parties, the candidates themselves, the press and members of the public can watch as the machines are tested.

"All of these are qualified and tested multiple times before they go out to the polling places," Hanson said, adding there are various safety features on the machines to stop tampering.

Eligible and registered voters can cast their votes in a couple of ways. First is going to the assigned polling place in their precinct on election day. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Minnesota does have same-day registration, so those who are not registered can do so at the polling place and then cast their vote.

Kandiyohi County, with more than 26,000 registered voters, has 48 precincts made up of 24 townships and 12 cities. There are 30 polling places across those precincts.

"The city of Willmar has multiple polling places," Hanson said.

Some precincts, including five in Kandiyohi County, are mail-in or mail balloting only. In these precincts, there are no in-person polling places. Instead, all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail without having to request one.

Once the voter receives the ballot, it can be filled out and returned to the Kandiyohi County Auditor's Office, either by mail or by dropping it off. Mail-balloting precinct residents can also, if they so choose, cast a ballot in person on election day at the Auditor's Office, which is located in the Kandiyohi County Office Building at 400 Southwest Benson Avenue, Willmar.

In Kandiyohi County, the five mail-in precincts are the city of Lake Lillian, and the townships of Arctander, Mamre and Roseland; and, new this year, Edwards Township.

In Minnesota, mail-in voting is an option open only to cities with fewer than 400 voters and to townships. The townships and cities decide if they want to become a mail voting precincts by passing a resolution.

For the presidential primary, mail balloting voters will actually receive three ballots, one for each of the major political parties. The voter fills out the ballot of the party they want to vote for and discard the remaining two. The voter can also return those unused ballots with their completed ballot if they are uncomfortable just throwing them away.

Thompson, in an interview with the West Central Tribune on Jan. 18 said it would be nearly impossible for those discarded party ballots to be used for illegal voting because of all the security measures in place.

Those living in mail-in precincts aren't the only ones who can vote by mail.

Anyone who is an eligible and registered voter in Minnesota can apply for an absentee ballot. Once the application is accepted, the ballot is mailed to the voter who requested it. The voter should read the ballot instructions carefully, fill the ballot out and then return it to the county election office either by mail or in person by 8 p.m. on election day.

Absentee voting has grown in popularity over the years.

In 2016, Kandiyohi County accepted 3,852 absentee ballots and similar number of 3,359 in 2018. The number of absentee ballots accepted exploded in 2020 to 9,003 and then dropped back down to 3,348 in 2022.

"In 2020, there was a lot more with the pandemic," Hanson said. "People used absentee voting as a more common option."

Once the polls close at 8 p.m. and the last voter in line runs their ballot through the tabulator, the election judges and county elections staff still have several hours of work ahead of them.

The judges have to hand count the ballots to make sure the number they have in hand matches the number the tabulator shows and is equal to the number of voters who signed the poll pad before voting. They also have to count all write-in votes and fill out a summary sheet.

"Basically, it is a check and balance, that all of the ballots they started with are accounted for at the end of the night," Hanson said.

The judges then pack everything up and drive down to Willmar, to the county auditor's office, where the tabulator's memory stick is finally removed from the machine and its data downloaded. All day this memory stick has been securely fastened to the machine and checked on throughout the day to make sure it hasn't been tampered with.

Thompson is the only one allowed to remove the memory stick from the machine and then hand it to an election staff member who downloads the results and uploads it to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Even after the totals have been posted and, in most cases, winners announced, the work still isn't done for Thompson and his team.

The county canvassing board meets three to 10 days after the election to certify the county's votes. Two precincts are also chosen at random to undergo a post-election review. The review is a hand count or audit of the votes of those precincts. Staff will also have to complete any recounts that might pop up, whether mandated or requested by candidates.

"Every election is different," Thompson said.

Minnesota has consistently finished top or close to the top in voter turnout for years.

For 2022, 59.6% of registered voters in Kandiyohi County voted, with a significantly higher number of 77.4% having voted in 2020, which was a presidential year.

This year could be another high turnout year, but that won't be known until all the votes are cast and counted.

"It just depends on what is on the ballot," Hanson said.