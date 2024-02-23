2024 election: Who's running to represent Ohio House's 51st District?

Two Republicans and two Democrats are running in the March 19 primary to represent the Ohio House 51st District, which includes portions of Stark County and Tuscarawas County.

A pair of Republican and Democratic hopefuls seeking to represent the Ohio House 51st District position are facing off in separate primary races to earn their party's nod for the November general election.

The March 19 primary election features incumbent Rep. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, and GOP challenger Jodi Salvo, and Democratic candidates John Bazaar and Joe Rinehart.

The 51st District covers parts of southern Stark County, including Navarre, Beach City and Brewster, as well as the bulk of Tuscarawas County.

Incumbent Brett Hillyer touts conservative values, eliminating state tax

Hillyer, 37, is a former Uhrichsville law director who has served in the Ohio House since 2019. He said he's a top-10 rated conservative in the General Assembly and has been a strong voice in eastern Ohio for a smaller, more efficient government.

Brett Hillyer

If re-elected, Hillyer, who resides in Uhrichsville, said he will continue advocating for legislation that would eliminate state income tax in Ohio and has signed a pledge to never vote to raise taxes for residents. He prefers a flat tax, or single tax rate applied to all taxpayers regardless of income.

"I've always been an advocate for less government spending and lower taxes," said Hillyer, an attorney who focuses on energy, oil and gas, real estate and pipeline easements.

In addition, Hillyer, who's seeking a fourth-consecutive term in office, said he wants to help boost the state's workforce and address affordable housing for young families.

"If we don't get a handle on the affordable housing issue and the future of our workforce, it will be detrimental to our state," he said.

Hillyer serves as chair of the House Civil Justice Committee, vice-chair of the Constitutional Resolutions Committee and as a member of the Criminal Justice, Energy and Natural Resources, Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review and the Financial Institutions committees.

Jodi Salvo a 'woman of faith' uninspired by current representative

Salvo, 54, describes herself as an anti-abortion, conservative Republican and "woman of faith" who's dissatisfied with the district's incumbent representative.

"I want to represent our constituents more conservatively and champion [the GOP] by halting government overreach," said Salvo of Bolivar, who is a first-time candidate for public office.

Jodi Salvo

Salvo, who works as director of prevention services for OhioGuidestone Behavior Health Services, said she's passionate about Tuscarawas County and is a champion of social work, including youth drug and suicide prevention.

"If elected, I plan of keeping an eye on Columbus to keep our communities healthier," she said. "Part of my wheelhouse is pulling people together to get things done and being present in our county."

Working to reduce "kitchen table" issues like inflation costs is also a personal priority, Salvo said.

"When I go to the grocery store, the raise in prices makes my mouth drop," said Salvo, adding that she would work to help unify a divisive state government.

"All the divisiveness has an impact on getting things passed," she said.

Joe Rinehart calls environment, public trails key in Ohio District 51

Rinehart, 67, is making his first run for public office and is a self-described "opinionated guy" who's an advocate for the environment and local trail systems. He lives in proximity to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

Rinehart, of Bolivar, has worked in the cemetery business and is a former internet provider. He currently rents a handful of campsites near the Towpath Trail.

Joe Rinehart

His run for office originates from Hillyer not having opposition two years ago.

"I can't let him go unopposed," said Rinehart, who is supports abortion rights and believes religion should not dictate government policy.

"Science and doctors should help guide our laws more than churches and lawyers," he continued.

Rinehart served in the U.S. Marines from 1974 to 1976 and said he has the discipline and small business expertise for the job.

"I think a lot of voters feel comfortable with that," he said.

Election 2024: Guess who's on the ballot? Former judge seeks Stark County prosecutor post

John Bazaar is Tusc. County Democratic Party volunteer, women's rights advocate

Bazaar, 69, is a retired mechanical engineer who volunteers for the Tuscarawas County Democratic Party. He said now is the right time to run for the position.

"Someone needs to step up and run. The Republican [Hillyer] has been in office for a while," he said.

John Bazaar

Bazaar, who resides in Dover, is making his first bid for public office. He said he's an avid supporter of women's rights, as well as those in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.

A key reason why Bazaar is running for the Ohio House seat is to be a voice for women and minorities.

"There are extreme factions in Columbus that are more concerned about taking rights away from people, rather than working on an economy the benefits us all," he said. "I have a passion for standing up for all people."

The attempt by state Republicans last year to ban abortion rights was the "tipping point" and a catalyst for running for office, said Bazaar, who noted most of his immediate family includes women.

"Protecting them and [other] women is a big issue," he said. "I can't turn my back on that."

