2024 elections could shape the future of southwest Valley. Here's what to watch

The southwest Valley is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the country. And in 2024, elections will take place that could change the course of the region's future growth.

Buckeye and Goodyear have both been within the country's top 10 fastest-growing cities in recent years. Both of the cities have navigated finding a balance between listening to residents and approving controversial developments.

Here's what to know about three important elections happening next year.

Avondale councilmembers run for mayor

Avondale's 2023-24 City Council. Front Row (L-R): Council Member Veronica Malone, Mayor Kenn Weise and Council Member Gloria Solorio. Back Row (L-R): Council Member Curtis Nielson, Council Member Max White, Council Member Tina Conde and Vice Mayor Mike Pineda.

In Avondale, Vice Mayor Daniel "Mike" Pineda and Veronica Malone have submitted Statements of Interest for the mayoral race in August next year. Current Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise will be termed out and ineligible to run for reelection.

Both of the candidates are currently on the City Council, with Malone having also served a two-year term as vice mayor that began in 2021. Malone and Pineda will also both be termed out and unable to run again for a City Council seat.

In addition to Pineda and Malone's City Council seats, Councilmember Gloria Solario will also be running for reelection. 10 others have filed Statements of Interest so far, including Weise's wife, Shari Weise.

Buckeye voters to decide on first bond in 40 years

Buckeye voters will decide on a bond next year, although the projects within that bond are still yet to be determined. The city's bond committee is expected to begin meeting in January and will continue to meet through May to decide on the projects that the bond will fund.

The city has a wish list that includes a number of projects. Completing that list would likely require a secondary property tax, although the new levy would depend on how many projects the bond committee decides on.

Most of the projects on the city's wish list address traffic and public safety issues, such as a new fire station in Verrado. Others include a new library in Sun City Festival, a community park near Tartesso or Sun City Festival, or a park in Westpark.

Goodyear residents to vote on City Council members

Goodyear City Council. Top row (L-R): Vice Mayor Laura Kaino, Sheri Lauritano and Wally Campbell. Bottom row (L-R): Bill Stipp, Brannon Hampton and Vicki Gillis.

In addition to a General Plan special election in May, Goodyear voters will also be deciding on several new City Council members in November.

The election comes shortly after the Goodyear City Council voted to give council members a raise, with some of them working over 40 hours per week. Currently, city council members make $12,600 per year, which is only 41% of the market average. Vice Mayor Laura Kaino makes $17,325 per year.

Kaino's term will be up in 2024, and she will be running for reelection. Councilmembers Bill Stipp and Sheri Lauritano will be termed out in 2024, meaning they will be ineligible for reelection. That leaves a total of three City Council seats up for grabs.

So far, six people have filed Statements of Interest to run in the election: Kaino, Angie Amarillas, Benita Beckles, Tamara Floyd, Teri Roberts and Trey Terry. Beckles and Floyd previously ran for Council seats in the city's 2022 election.

