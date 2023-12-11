2024 Elections: Who’s running for the State Board of Education in Tarrant County?

A State Board of Education seat covering much of Tarrant County is on the ballot in 2024.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are on March 5, with early voting running from Feb. 20 to March 1.

Candidate filing ends at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s who’s on the ballot so far, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Check back for updates as candidates file for election.

State Board of Education District 11

Brandon Hall (Republican)

Pat (Patricia) Hardy (Republican, incumbent)