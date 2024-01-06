2024 Epiphany Cross Dive retriever
2024 Epiphany Cross Dive retriever
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Texans at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Steelers at Ravens game.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Want to exercise and enjoy it more in 2024? Start by practicing mindfulness.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” are the top nominated films at Sunday's Golden Globes.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.
We're gearing up for CES 2024 in Las Vegas!
Last year presented a tough period for African tech startups. Venture capital was hard to bag (as predicted earlier), bridge and down rounds became the norm, and news of fire sales, layoffs and startup closures reverberated across the continent. With the overall amount of VC funding raised in Africa dipping significantly across the year, according to initial reports, after steady growth over the last decade (and the windfall of the previous two years), startups and scale-ups in the continent have suffered far-reaching consequences.
2024 is going to be a huge year for the cross-section of generative AI/large foundational models and robotics. Google’s DeepMind Robotics researchers are one of a number of teams exploring the space’s potential. In a blog post today, the team is highlighting ongoing research designed to give robotics a better understanding of precisely what it is we humans want out of them.
New year, new you? If you've made a promise to yourself to keep your car clean this year, these 3 super-affordable products can help.
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.
Now you'll always remember to walk the dog and take your meds, thanks to these genius memory-joggers.