2024 events in York County to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From a basketball showcase to the second annual "I Have a Dream Conference," several events are planned to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, is on Monday.

Here is what is planned:

Crispus Attucks York to host Martin Luther King Day of Service

Crispus Attucks York will be hosting its 42nd annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 15, according to the organization's website.

It will start at 8 a.m. in the Crispus Attucks York Gymnasium.

The event will include a ceremony, breakfast, entertainment, a panel discussion, community service and the Michael D. Jefferson Living the Dream Awards, according to the website.

For more information, visit crispusattucks.org.

'I Have a Dream Conference' in York

The second annual "I Have a Dream Conference" will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Logos Academy, 250 W. King St. in York.

The Advantage Program, which mentors middle and high school students, is hosting it.

The free conference, sponsored by WellSpan, is open to adults and children. To RSVP, visit theadvantageprogramyork.org.

Several leaders will speak during the event, including:

Justice Maddox, CEO and president of Justice House of Hope, Inc., a nonprofit that provides advocacy and support services to youth who are victims of human trafficking.

Tiffany Lowe, director of the York City Police Group Violence Intervention project. She will speak about bullying, especially on social media.

Daniela-Gabrielle Smallwood, a growth marketing executive, will speak about igniting the dream.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow also will speak about igniting the dream.

The event will provide resources to the community and offer games, raffles and MLK trivia, said Tavon Parker, founder and CEO of the Advantage Program.

Some of the resources will include Stick N Move Boxing, Keystone Christian Academy, Four Square Construction, York City Police GVI and WellSpan.

"Building on the strength of our ancestors, the overall goal of this conference is for everyone to leave feeling empowered and ready to ignite their dream!" the website states.

Hoops for Harmony: Stand Against Racism basketball showcase

York Suburban High School will be hosting the third annual Hoops For Harmony: Stand Against Racism basketball showcase. It is the first time the event is being held in York County.

Hoops for Harmony, which is designed to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14 at the York County School of Technology.

The three-day event will include 34 games featuring boy' and girls' basketball teams from across central Pennsylvania but also the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. areas.

Proceeds from the event will go to Crispus Attucks York and the York Suburban All-Sports Booster Club. York High will keep the earnings from the games it hosts.

For more information, visit www.hometeamsonline.com.

Jazz Vespers Concert 2024

First Presbyterian Church of York will be hosting its annual Jazz Vespers concert to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to its Facebook page.

It will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the church, 225 E. Market St. in York.

Staff writer Matt Allibone contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 2024 events in York County, Pa. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.