2024 Fiat 500e Rolling into US Showrooms, with More to Come

Fiat 500e is the first of a long line of electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes coming from Stellantis.

The carmaker says it’ll be 50% electric in the US by the end of the decade.

The 500e goes 149 miles on a charge; price starts at $36,095.

The all-new Fiat 500e electric city car is the first of many EVs from Stellantis, a carmaker that plans to be 50% electric in the US by the end of the 2020s.

“We are setting the course for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade,” Stellantis said just three years ago. “And we plan to offer more than 75 battery-electric vehicle models and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million units by 2030.”

Mark Vaughn

The first step in that electric revolution is the cute little red car you see here. The Fiat 500e is purpose-built as an EV. It was designed from the ground up around both a battery pack and an electric drivetrain.

It rides on the smallest of Stellantis’ four electric-vehicle platforms—what they’re calling the Stella City platform, but its official name internally is “STLA Small.” There are also medium and large car and crossover platforms as well as a frame-rail architecture for pickups and large SUVs.

As a purpose-built, aluminum-chassis EV, as opposed to the previous Fiat 500e which was a converted internal-combustion car, the new 500e weighs some 50 pounds less and goes twice as far as its 2019-model predecessor, also called 500e. Yet it’s two inches longer, two inches wider, and an inch taller than the 2019 500e.



With a 42-kWh battery riding low in the chassis (ground-hugging weight!) it’s good for 149 miles of EPA range. But Fiat says the figure for city driving, where this car will be used most often, is 162 miles.

Fiat also says 0-60 mph will come up in 8.7 seconds.Inside, it’s loaded, with a 10.25-inch UConnect infotainment screen and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a suite of ADAS features and many other electro-niceties, they say (more to come).

Tom Murphy

Your back side rides on fancy cloth-like seats made from recycled ocean plastic (How did they get the plastic from the ocean to the factory?) Driving position feels like it’s ready for fun. Hope to drive it soon.



“This is the best city car you can drive,” said Aamir Ahmed, head of Fiat North America.



The car will be sold in all 50 states, Ahmed said, available through any of 352 Fiat dealers here. There will be only two options: summer tires and your choice of a free Level 2 charger or an unspecified number of charging credits.

Fiat

There may or may not be a cabriolet and an Abarth version coming, Fiat says. (A wild guess says those models will come if sales of the base car do well enough.) Sales will start here by the end of March, with pricing starting at $36,095 including destination.

Unfortunately, since it’s made at the Miafiori plant in Turin, it’s not eligible for the $7500 federal credit. But if you lease it you do get that $7500 (loophole!).

“This is the start of an amazing new line of electric products,” Ahmed said.



And Fiat could use an amazing new line of products, at least here in the US. Fiat is doing fine in markets outside the US. Fiat sold 13.5 million cars and trucks last year globally, including this new 500e electric city car that has been on sale in Europe and elsewhere for four years. Fiat sells nine models in other markets, from the plucky Panda to the Ducato full-size panel van.

But compare those 13.5 million global sales to what Fiat sold in the United States last year: 602 cars.

Ouch.

Since its modern reintroduction to America in 2011, Fiat peaked at 46,118 US sales in 2014, with offerings like the hot 124 Spider and performance-prone Abarth. Now it offers just the 500X 5-door hatch and this, the all-new 500e city electric three-door.

There’s nowhere to go but up!

Is the Fiat 500e on your shopping list for a battery-electric car, or is it too small? Please comment below.