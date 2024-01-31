2024 First Friday themes have been announced

Jan. 31—Looking forward to spring, the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance has announced this year's First Friday themes.

The community gatherings will begin March 1 with a chili cook off, and encourage downtown businesses and organizations to host activities related to that month's theme.

There are eight months with First Friday themes this year, one more than last year's bunch. Several of the themes have changed, too.

The majority of First Friday events will begin at 5:30 p.m.

* April 5 — Eclipse: The upcoming solar eclipse could be the largest tourist event Indiana has ever seen. Downtown Kokomo will celebrate the celestial event a few days early, with businesses and organizations encouraged to play with themes of light and darkness.

* May 3 — Art Walk: Downtown visitors will be invited to explore Kokomo's art scene and, likely, have the opportunity to create their own artwork.

* June 7 — Strawberry Fest: Downtown Kokomo will be filled with vendors, activities and entertainment during the annual Strawberry Festival.

* Aug. 2 — Design Find: Visitors will be encouraged to search for different architectural and art designs in downtown Kokomo.

* Sept. 6 — Art Task: Similar to the show Taskmaster, different stations will be set up for an art-based competition. Judges will give feedback and rate participants.

* Oct. 4 — Masquerade: Halloween comes a little early to downtown Kokomo. Visitors will be encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and go trick-or-treating.

* Nov. 1 — Shop & Stroll: Visitors will be encouraged to go shopping before the holiday season.

For more information, or to keep track of First Friday details, visit thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.

James Bennett III can be reached at 765-454-8580 or james.bennett@kokomotribune.com.