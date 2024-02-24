2024 fish fry listings

Feb. 24—Lifeline, Inc. and other social and community action agencies once again highlighted "National 2-1-1 Day, observed Feb. 11, in recognition of the free, user-friendly phone and online system that serves 99 percent of the American population.

Launched nationally in 1997 by the United Way of Atlanta, and locally in 2004 by the United Way of Lake County, in partnership with the late Congressman Steven LaTourette, "2-1-1 Worldwide" connects some 18 million people a year to critical resources, information, and services.

In the United States, over 18 million callers turned to 2-1-1 for help in 2022 via phone calls and web queries from people seeking resources.

According to the service, individuals call, text, or search 2-1-1 looking to meet basic needs, primarily heating or utility assistance, shelter, emergency help, or to find the nearest food bank.

Calls also centered on important, everyday non-emergency needs, such as developmental screening for a child, home health care for a relative, job training or free tax filing support.

Locally, Lake County's 2-1-1 information and referral hotline, housed at Lifeline, assisted 34,516 requests for assistance in 2023, which included 22,592 phone calls and 11,924 requests made through the 2-1-1 online resource database.

Officials noted the top needs demonstrated last year included housing/shelter, representing 31 percent of requests, followed by information services at 27 percent with food and meals marking 20 percent, and utilities assistance at 8 percent.

"211 is an essential tool for helping people take better care of their families and also for making more efficient use of a community's nonprofit and public resources," said Lifeline Executive Director Carrie Dotson, who also serves as secretary of the Ohio Alliance of Information and Referral Systems Board.

"Over the years, we have seen the call volume demonstrate that Lake County residents are really utilizing this tool to connect to resources for help with the most basic needs," she added. "We've also seen how 2-1-1 can impact our community's ability to respond in times of disaster, like with the pandemic or the 2013 floods."

When a resident dials 2-1-1, at no cost, the call is routed to a trained navigator who helps identify an individual's needs. The information specialist connects them to a relevant human services, health or education resources contact from a local comprehensive resource database.

For example, in the case of a worker who has recently been laid off or whose hours have been reduced, the 2-1-1 navigator may share information about unemployment benefits, job search options, food stamps, food pantries, mortgage or rent help, utility assistance, counseling, and other available resources.

Lifeline's local resource database boasts 980 programs spread out at 454 different nonprofits, faith-based groups and government entities.

Dotson emphasized there is no federal or state funding for 2-1-1, though, in 2020, the service received short-term funding through the Ohio Department of Health in response to the pandemic.

All 14 of Ohio's 2-1-1 resources are now completely locally funded.

"We are fortunate in Lake County that we have strong local support for 2-1-1," Dotson said. "Currently, our 2-1-1 is supported by a mix of funding led by the Lake County ADAMHS Board, but also by United Way of Lake County, the Lake County Department of Job and Family Services, the city of Mentor and the Lake County commissioners through Community Development Block Grant funding and senior levy dollars.

"We also have several fee-for-service agreements with our partners for specialized services that 2-1-1 provides."

Lifeline 2-1-1 is a member of Ohio AIRS, a private, nonprofit membership organization dedicated to ensuring quality information and referral — commonly referred to as I and R services — throughout Ohio, a "unique process of assessment and information-giving" that enables people to make informed decisions about accessing community resources.

The hotline and online resource database are also both available 24/7/365.

Users can text their zip code to 898-211 to live text with a 2-1-1 navigator daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or interact with an automated limited referral system daily from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.lclifeline.org/2-1-1/2-1-1-database/ or ohioairs.org/211-ohio/.