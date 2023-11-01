⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Unleashing the desert dominator.

The 2024 Ford Mustang, the seventh-gen S650, has been roaring onto the streets with EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse editions. Yet, it seems car enthusiasts and aficionados have been wanting more. While the usual chatter revolved around turbo four-cylinders or the two Coyote V8 variants boasting up to 486 or 500 horsepower, a tantalizing trend emerged: the Mustang taking on the spirit of a crossover.

Imagine it – the S650 donning the raw power of the Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and embracing a Raptor R-esque look. While these musings seemed to wane as more Mustangs found their ways to their new owners, the 2023 SEMA Show might have just reignited the passion. Thanks to the Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute, an ode to the iconic Datsun 240Z Safari, the flames of speculation have been fanned. Crafted by Tommy Pike Customs, this model is poised to rival the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, and that too at a much more modest price.

This SEMA sensation might have rekindled memories of the much-anticipated Ford Mustang Raptor R, which has, thus far, remained in the realm of imagination. The_kyza, or Khyzyl Saleem as he's more conventionally known, didn't miss a beat. Joining the party fashionably late, he's presented a CGI creation of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Off-Road that's set to storm the desert landscapes in the dreams of car enthusiasts.

Drawing inspiration from the Singer ACS, Saleem's Mustang rendition is elevated (quite literally) to traverse sand dunes and rocky terrains with aplomb. Its bead-lock capable black wheels, encased in rugged all-terrain tires, not only promise durability but scream style. Beyond its adventurous suspension, the new body style is audacious. A revamped bumper that seems to challenge doomsday itself, mesmerizing new headlights, and vibrant orange accents (including a full roll cage) all hint at a beast ready to conquer the wilderness. And the cherry on top? An exquisite widebody kit that's both functional and phenomenally trendy.

In essence, if Ford's looking for the next game-changer, they might just want to take a leaf out of Saleem's book. The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Off-Road doesn't just break boundaries; it blurs them, redefining the very spirit of Mustang. How's that for a twist?

