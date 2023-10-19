The 2024 Genesis G70 Gets Standard 300-Horsepower, 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder

The Genesis G70 has been available since the 2018 model year, but the brand has kept the car fresh meaningful updates over the car's life. That continues in the latest set of changes for the 2024 model year, headlined by a new base engine.

While this update is not quite the full-on design refresh that came in 2020 for the 2022 model year, the upgrades are significant. Most notable is the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, a new base engine that produces 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Not only is that an increase of 48 hp over the 2.0-liter turbo in earlier G70s, it's enough to give this car the most standard horsepower in the class. The G70 is also still available with a 365-hp, 3.3-liter V-6, with both engines paired to an eight-speed automatic.

Other additions include standard Brembo-branded brakes for all G70s. Interior updates include a frameless rear-view mirror, USB-C charging, and, unfortunately, "touch-type" climate controls. A brand-wide commitment to vibrant leather options comes to its most affordable model in the form of black/gray and black/beige two-tone interior options, while new shades of gray and blue join the palette of exterior color options.

Rumors from earlier in the Summer suggest that this first generation of G70 may already be the last. With no guarantee of another generation of car in development, this second update should allow the G70 to stay current on the market for a few extra years.

You Might Also Like