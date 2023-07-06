The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Is Brutally Rugged

GMC

With the recent debut of the 2024 Ford Ranger and 2024 Toyota Tacoma lineups, the mid-size off-road market keeps getting more competitive. In an effort to combat the recent segment additions, General Motors has just pulled the cover off of its 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. With larger tires, more armor and reworked fascias, the truck brings real gains over its “lesser” Canyon siblings out on the trails.

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is essentially a better appointed and arguably more handsome version of Chevrolet’s Colorado ZR2 Bison. If you’re familiar with how American Expedition Vehicles outfit those Chevy-branded trucks, you’ll know this is easily the most capable model in the range at this point. As the name suggests, the package is based on the already off-road focused AT4X model. The AT4X brings off-road hardware such as 33-inch tires, electronic locking differentials at both ends, Multimatic’s DSSV spool-valve dampers, and aluminum skid plates. Other tweaks include wider track widths front and rear, as well as 3-inch lift. The AT4X AEV Edition takes things a step further, replacing the 3-inch lift with a 4.5-inch unit. When combined with the new 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, the new model features 12.2-inches of ground clearance, up from 10.5 in the AT4X. Part of those gains come from the reworked front fascia, which works together with wider flares to conceal the rubber. Those tires come wrapped around a set of exclusive AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels. A full-size spare is also included in the package, and comes mounted in the bed by way of an AEV vertical spare tire mount.

The AEV enhancements also include a full set of hot-stamped boron steel skid plates, which protect the truck’s steering gear, transmission, transfer case, radiator, fuel tank and rear differential. Buyers will also get a set of stamped steel bumpers at either end, complete with cast recovery points and all the provisions you’ll need for a winch. The reworked bumpers also help the truck achieve approach, breakover and departure angles of 38.2, 26.9 and 26.0-degrees, respectively.

The 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is also smarter than any Canyon before it thanks to the new Ultifi end-to-end vehicle software system. This updated software system allows for conditions such as over-the-air updates, which can be used to improve the truck’s off-road softwares as time goes on. GMC has also added launch control functionality to the truck’s Baja drive mode, completed by a simple press of both pedals.

GMC has yet to release any pricing information for this latest AT4X AEV Edition model, but expect that to come shortly. GMC plans to have these trucks on dealer lots before the end of the year, which means we won’t have to wait much longer for the full specs.

