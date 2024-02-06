The 2024 Grammys made history. Here's how

The 2024 Grammy Awards made history and set new records. The ceremony did all that, while churning out standout pop culture moments.

Among them? Celine Dion making an appearance, Oprah Winfrey becoming an instant meme, Jay-Z calling out the Grammys and Luke Combs teaming with Tracy Chapman for a stirring duet of “Fast Car.” Plus, stars sported memorable red carpet looks, and Kelly Clarkson had the most adorable date tagging along.

Yes, the Grammys had a little bit of everything for everyone. Here's a look at some of the most memorable moments that will have fans talking.

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

At this point, nothing Taylor Swift accomplishes should be considered a surprise. The “Cruel Summer” singer, who sent fans into a tizzy with the announcement she was releasing a new album while she accepted the best pop vocal album for “Midnights,” made Grammys history with her second award of the evening.

Swift won album of the year for “Midnights,” making her the first artist to win the coveted award four times. She previously won the award for “Fearless,” “1989” and “Folklore.” Swift has been nominated six times in total in her career in that category, tying her with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in that category.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show (JC Olivera / WireImage)

It may seem hard to believe, but Miley Cyrus had never won a Grammy Award in her career — until this year. She won her first two Grammys Feb. 4, with her smash hit “Flowers” netting her record of the year and best pop solo performance.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said in her acceptance speech for record of the year. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important.”

Cyrus had been nominated for two other Grammys before this year’s ceremony: Once for best pop vocal album for “Bangerz" and once for album of the year for Lil Nas X's “Montero." She was featured on the song "Am I Dreaming."

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile perform (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Mitchell, 80, was already a Grammys favorite, having racked up nine wins in her career going into the 66th Grammys. She took it to new heights this year by performing at the ceremony for the first time in her career when she sang "Both Sides Now."

Mitchell also picked up her 10th career Grammy win, taking home the honors for best folk album for "Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)."

"I don't know what to say about this," she said in her acceptance speech. “We had so much fun at that concert and I think you can feel that on the record. It’s a very joyous record because of the people that I played with and the spirit of the occasion was very high and it went onto the record. Even the audience sounds like music.”

Karol G is the first woman to win best música urbana album

Karol G (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Karol G became the first woman to win best música urbana album, for “Mañana Será Bonito.”

“This is my first time at (the) Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,” the Colombia native said while accepting the award. “I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect. This is such a beautiful thing.”

Burna Boy is the first Afrobeats artist to preform

Brandy and Burna Boy (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Burna Boy became the first Afrobeats artist to perform at the Grammys. The musician performed a medley of songs, including his hit “Sitting’ on Top of the World” with Brandy and 21 Savage, who joined him onstage. The song samples Brandy’s 1998 track “Top of the World.”

Burna Boy, who won his lone Grammy in 2021 for best global music album for “Twice as Tall,” work also performed his songs “On Form” and “City Boys.” He's also been nominated for nine other Grammys in his career.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com