2024 Grammys preview: How to watch and what to watch for

The 66th Grammy Awards are setting the stage for some viral — and historic — moments.

The ceremony, kicking off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, will be hosted for the fourth year in a row by former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who’s nominated for best comedy album.

New York icon Billy Joel’s legacy will be honored with the Grammy Legend Award and will be among the artists performing at the ceremony.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

How to watch

The ceremony will air live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center. Cord-cutters can head to Paramount+ to stream live or on demand.

Who’s performing

In addition to the Piano Man, the night’s performers will include 22-time Grammy winners U2, who will make history with the first-ever broadcast performance from Las Vegas’ Sphere at The Venetian. Over two decades after receiving the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell will perform at the awards ceremony for the first time.

Other performers include SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.

What to watch for

Not a Trayvis red carpet debut! While Taylor Swift will be competing for six awards — including album of the year, record of the year and best pop vocal album — her lover, Travis Kelce, will be too busy prepping for the Super Bowl the following weekend to join the “Anti-Hero” singer at the awards.

Billy Joel’s performance and Legend honor come at a significant time for the “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” singer. He’ll be fresh off releasing his first new single in nearly 20 years. “Turn the Lights Back On” dropped Thursday, just over a decade after he began his annual residency at Madison Square Garden, which will end this summer.

There will also be some notable non-musical presenters worth watching for, including Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

Likely to win big awards

At least three of the “Big Four” awards — record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist — could easily go to Taylor Swift. After ending 2023 with a historic international tour that left her a newly minted billionaire and Time’s Person of the Year, no one should discount the 12-time Grammy winner from going the distance.

But SZA’s “SOS” and Boygenius’ “The Record” are also being eyed as album of the year front-runners, especially as Swift’s “Midnights” is a concept album that, unlike more pioneering entries in her eras, proves a bit more muted.

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack could easily be recognized as song of the year, just as it was recently nominated for an Oscar. Otherwise, either Swift’s “Anti-Hero” or Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is likely to take home the crown.

As for new artist, Billboard predicts that the title will likely go to “Stick Season” singer Noah Kahan or “On My Mama” artist Victoria Monét, with multiple outlets betting on the latter.