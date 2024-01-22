Who is on 2024 New Hampshire primary ballot? What to expect at the polls Jan. 23.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, voters in New Hampshire will choose who they want to be on their party’s presidential ticket. This year, New Hampshire’s primary ballot holds some surprises: most notably, President Joe Biden’s name won’t be on it.

Read on to find out who will (and won’t) be on your ballot on Jan. 23.

How do I know which ballot to take?

In New Hampshire, undeclared voters may choose to take a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Voters who are registered in either party must take the ballot that corresponds to the party they are registered with: Registered Republicans must take the Republican ballot, while registered Democrats must take the Democratic ballot.

The New Hampshire presidential primary takes place on Jan. 23. Here's who will be on the ballot.

Who is on the Republican ballot?

Twenty-four names will be on the New Hampshire Republican ballot this year though only two major candidates remain actively in the race: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Well-known names like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have dropped out. Others on the ballot include American chess player Samuel Howard Sloan, “Hip-Hop Republican” Darius Mitchell, and Rachel Swift, who said her platform includes reengineering Ford Focus cars to run for a million miles.

Who is on the Democratic ballot?

Similar to the Republican ballot, 21 names will appear on the Democratic ballot, including Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, as well as even lesser known names like Paperboy Joy Prince, a non-binary activist who’s centering their campaign around love.

But the most notable part of the Democratic ballot is whose name it doesn’t include: President Joe Biden. He didn’t file to get on the ballot out of deference to the Democratic National Committee, which chose South Carolina to be the first primary of the 2024 election season. You can still write-in his name on the ballot: something grassroots organization Write-In Biden and many leading Democrats in the state are pushing for.

Will candidates who have dropped out of the race still be on the ballot?

Since the final filing date Oct. 27, several candidates on both sides have dropped out. These candidates will still be on the ballot, however, they can no longer win the nomination.

Where can I see the full list of candidates on my ballot?

On the New Hampshire secretary of state’s website, you can select your party and town/city ward to see a sample ballot, which will include every name you will find on your ballot.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: When is the New Hampshire primary? Who is on the ballot?