2024 hurricane season will get a new forecast cone

This hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone is going to look a little different — and that should mean better information for the Orlando area.

The hurricane center said Thursday that its new approach will communicate more details about storm threats for inland areas.

“The National Hurricane Center will be implementing a new experimental cone graphic beginning on or around August 15th 2024,” the NHC said on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. “This experimental graphic will help better convey wind hazard risk inland in addition to coastal wind hazards.”

Previous NHC cones would show the projected path of a tropical storm or hurricane, as well as timing of the storm and any watches and warnings that were issued for coastal areas. The new graphic will continue to have that information but will also illustrate what type of impact a storm or hurricane could have in areas away from the coast.

“Aside from the Gulf coast and Atlantic coast of Central Florida, there is a large swath of Central Florida that is considered inland,” the National Weather Service in Miami noted in a post on X about the new graphic.

The changes can be easily seen in a comparison between the original cone graphic issued for Hurricane Ian by the NHC on Sept. 27, 2020 at 11 p.m., and a revised graphic showing the storm’s broader projected impact at that time.

Original Hurricane Ian cone graphic

Revised Hurricane Ian graphic, using the 2024 experimental cone

While the new graphic will provide more information about tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings, it may not be released at the same time the traditional tropical updates are sent from the hurricane center.

“[The] graphic may not be available as soon as the current cone graphic due to the time needed to compile complete watch and warning information,” the NHC said.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

This past December, UK forecasters Dr. Adam Lea and Nick Wood issued their forecast for the upcoming season on TropicalStormRisk.com, calling for an above-average season with 20 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.