The 2024 hurricane season is less than 100 days away, here are ways to start preparing

We are officially less than 100 days until the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Wednesday marked exactly 100 days until hurricane season and the Florida Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Floridians to begin home preparations for any potential storms.

“With just over 3 months until the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season begins, I encourage all Floridians to take this time to review their preparedness plans as well as take any actions to mitigate the impact a future storm could have on their homes and businesses,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “The best time to prepare was yesterday, but the second-best time is now. Use these next 100 days to stock your disaster supply kits and make sure you and your loved ones are ready for the season to come.”

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through November 30, with the historical peak of the season beginning in September.

According to a news release, Florida holds the record for both the earliest landfalling hurricane and the latest landfalling hurricane in the United States.

Here are some ways you can prepare for hurricane season:

Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan that is specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including children, pets, and seniors. Every member of the household should assist in developing the emergency plan, understanding the plan, and practicing the plan.

Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if their home is in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a manufactured home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. Residents should also take the time to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information and to find your zone.

Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all orders from local officials. Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers.

Harden Your Home and Surrounding Area – Take the time now to see if there are any necessary repairs your home may need to make it more resilient against storm damage. This could mean investing in hurricane windows, repairing gutters and investing in landscaping that prevents debris caused by severe weather.

Update Your Disaster Supply Kit – A disaster supply kit is essential to making sure you and your family are not without lifesaving supplies during a disaster. A good kit should have enough food, water and medicine to last each member of a household (including pets) for seven days. For a checklist on recommended supplies visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.

Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide where residents and visitors can find a helpful guide on Hurricane Preparedness.

