2024 Idaho Legislative preview, Q&A with state lawmakers. Ask your questions

Join the Idaho Statesman for a question-and-answer session with three Idaho lawmakers: Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.

Learn about the issues that will come before the Idaho Legislature in the upcoming session and get the opportunity to ask your questions and hear from Idaho lawmakers.

Register here for free and ask your questions in advance. Or join us on our website and social media platforms for the livestream at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Join us:

What: 2024 Idaho Legislature Preview

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: IdahoStatesman.com and our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

