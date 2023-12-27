2024 is an important year for Penn State construction projects. Here are 5 to keep an eye on

Next year is shaping up to be a memorable one for Penn State construction projects.

Four long-term projects valued at nearly $500 million are finally expected to see completion in 2024 — and another, which is expected to cost around $700 million, should break ground.

Yes, of course, we’re talking about Beaver Stadium renovations when it comes to that high cost. But there are plenty of other noteworthy building that are already underway, such as one of the largest academic buildings on campus, an academic building a majority of Penn Staters will take a class in, an iconic/historic building coming back into service and the largest art museum between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Two projects involve renovations; three others involve building from the ground up. Take a look:

Beaver Stadium

The Penn State football team runs onto the field for the White Out game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium. Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times, file

Completion date (renovation): August 2027

Cost: Est. $700+ million

What to look forward to: It’s important to distinguish what’s ongoing and what still needs to happen. As far as work that’s already started, Penn State’s board of trustees approved $70 million in maintenance work and winterization back in May to help ensure PSU can host a college football playoff game at the end of the 2024 regular season. Those funds also include design costs for a larger renovation, professional consultant expenses, acquisition of permits, etc. A majority of that work is expected to be completed before the 2024 season, “with some continuing through the season with minimal disruption,” according to an official.

During a press conference last week, Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said they’re about 30% through the design work.

“We feel really good about where we’re headed,” he said. “But, literally, we are looking at everything in this building, from the east concourse to the main concourse to bathrooms, to the west side, to the premium (seating) ... there is not a thing we’re not evaluating in this process.”

The larger makeover, estimated at $700 million, still needs to be formally approved by the board of trustees, who next meet in February. But the athletic department has already settled on the architect (Populous), construction manager (Barton Malow/AECOM Hunt/Alexander Building Construction) and owner representative (Nations Group). As long as the trustees don’t reject the renovation, pre-construction work will start in June 2024, with construction starting in January 2025 and ending around August 2027. So, both the 2025 and 2026 seasons would be impacted.

Improvements would include upgraded concession offerings, better circulation, increased concourse space, improved Wi-Fi/cellular service, improved access for broadcasting, etc. Beaver Stadium’s capacity would likely be reduced, but would remain over 100,000.

Nittany Lion Inn

Construction fences surround the Nittany Lion Inn as renovations are happening on Monday, Oct. 4, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Completion date (renovation): August or September 2024

Cost: Not publicly known (more than $10 million)

What to look forward to: The 92-year-old Georgian-style hotel is undergoing major renovations after Scholar Hotel Group acquired both the iconic inn and the Penn Stater from the university, under a long-term ground lease with undisclosed terms. (Basically, the university owns the land the hotel sits on, but the buildings belong to Scholar Hotel Group during the lease. When the lease is up — they typically range from 50 to 99 years; the length for this agreement is unknown — ownership reverts back to the university.)

Gary Brandeis, a Penn State alum and founder/CEO of Scholar Hotel Group, previously told the CDT that visitors can expect “a five-star experience” when the inn reopens. So far, changes have mostly occurred on the exterior with power-washing, painting, roof/window replacement, etc. The more significant changes will occur inside, as the interior is “not going to be recognizable ... in a good way.” Four new food and beverage outlets — including a cafe in the lobby area — will be part of the reopening, and Scholar Hotel Group will start taking August/September reservations sometime before the end of March 2024.

Palmer Museum of Art (at the Arboretum)

The new Palmer Museum of Art is expected to open in June 2024. Erik Sohn/Erik Sohn

Opening date: June 1, 2024

Cost: $85 million

What to look forward to: This will replace the old Palmer Museum of Art on Curtin Road, which closed back in May. The new museum will nearly double the number of pieces on display in the 73,000-square-foot building, and it will be the largest art museum between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

It will include 20 total galleries (15 permanent and five for special exhibitions), new educational and event spaces, a museum store, a cafe, a sculpture path and terraces. The opening of the museum will also tie in with the public unveiling of Dale Chihuly’s “Lupine Blue Persian Wall,” a 13-foot installation that spans 35 feet and anchors the museum’s feature staircase. The museum has been under construction since 2021, and the university has referred to it as the “jewel in Penn State’s crown.”

Engineering Collaborative Research and Education Building

Opening date: Fall 2024

Cost: $228M

What to look forward to: This building, often referred to as “West 1” for short, is set to become one of the largest academic buildings at University Park. At 290,000 square feet, it will be nearly 40% larger than the Smeal College of Business Building. It will contain nine general purpose classrooms, multidisciplinary research and teaching labs, computer labs, office and administrative spaces, a small library, food service and dedicated student common areas. (Although the building is expected to open fall 2024, the general purpose classrooms will not open until spring 2025.)

The building, also referred to as ECoRE, will house the college’s departments of aerospace, architectural, and civil and environmental engineering, in addition to acoustics. And it will be home to both the Center for Engineering Outreach and the Inclusion Engineering Advising Center.

Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building

An exterior rendering of the Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building, which is scheduled to be constructed by fall 2024. State College Borough Planning Commission Agenda

Opening date: Fall 2024

Cost: $128 million

What to look forward to: The 143,000-square-foot brick-and-limestone structure will house many of University Park’s social-science departments and institutes — including the departments of anthropology, political science, and sociology and criminology; the schools of public policy and international affairs; the Population Research Institute; the McCourtney Institute for Democracy; the Matson Museum of Anthropology; and the Criminal Justice Research Center. Matson Museum Director James Doyle already has unique plans to seriously upgrade the space. (And, like ECoRE, the first classes in the building will not take place until the spring 2025 semester.)

This building is especially significant for students, considering a majority take at least one-third of their classes in the liberal arts, regardless of major. Dean Clarence Lang once explained, as a result, he expected nearly every Penn State student to “benefit in some way from the construction of this new building.”