2024 James Beard Awards semifinalists are out — and this Athens chef made this list

Five Georgia chefs have been named semifinalists for the James Beard Award best chef in the southeast.

The only one of those five who works in a city outside of Atlanta is Pete Amadhanirundr, co-owner and chef at Puma Yu's.

"We are overwhelmingly grateful & humbled to be recognized alongside so many incredible talents in the south, what a special list," an Instagram post from Puma Yu's said.

Puma Yu's, which opened at the Southern Mill complex in August 2022, serves small plate Thai food and is lauded for its craft cocktails.

"Puma Yu’s is a culmination of all of our experiences and all of the things we adore – a shot and a beer after a long shift, family-style meals shared with the homies, a bottle of wine with a story that takes you to a different place with the first sip," the restaurant's about page reads.

The James Beard Awards nominees will be announced April 3, and winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.

Here is the list of chefs who are semifinalists for the James Beard Award of Best Chef: Southeast, which includes Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Pete Amadhanirundr, Puma Yu's, Athens, GA

Arnaldo Castillo, Tio Lucho’s, Atlanta, GA

Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson, Jimmy Pearls, Charlotte, NC

Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits, Atlanta, GA

Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus and Tyrone Cyrus, Kiki's Chicken and Waffles, Columbia, SC

Jamie Davis, The Hackney, Washington, NC

Jacques Larson, The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Island, SC

Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang, Talat Market, Atlanta, GA

Daris Leatherwood, Supper Club on 2nd, Memphis, TN

James London, Chubby Fish, Charleston, SC

Scott MacGregor, Appalachia Kitchen, Snowshoe, WV

Dallas McGarity, The Fat Lamb, Louisville, KY

Trevor Moran, Locust, Nashville, TN

Arnold Myint, International Market, Nashville, TN

Duane Nutter, Southern National, Atlanta, GA

Robbie Robinson, City Limits Barbeque, West Columbia, SC

Jason Sellers, Plant, Asheville, NC

Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, WV

Kanlaya “Gun” Supachana, Dalaya Thai Cuisine, Sylva, NC

Preeti Waas, Cheeni Indian Food Emporium, Raleigh, NC

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Athens chef Pete Amadhanirundr, of Puma Yu's, named James Beard semifinalist