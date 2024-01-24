When is the 2024 New Jersey primary? What seats are open? Who is running?

Expected to be one of the most contentious primary elections in the Garden State, NJ primaries are around the corner. Here are some preliminary details.

When is the NJ primary election 2024?

New Jersey primary elections will take place on Tuesday, June 4. In-person early voting will run from May 29 through June 2.

In NJ, all primary elections - presidential, U.S. Senate and House - will take place simultaneously.

U.S. primaries started in Iowa on Jan. 15 and will run through September. The U.S. General Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Deadlines for the election:

Party affiliation: Registered voters have until April 10 to make a change in their party affiliation.

Registration: Unregistered voters have until May 14 to inscribe and declare a party affiliation.

Mail-in-ballot: Apply for a mail-in-ballot between April 20 and May 28. Voter should contact their county clerk's office to request a ballot.

2024 contested races in NJ primary elections

The deadline for candidate petition filings is March 25. So far, here are some of the contested races:

Democratic U.S. Senate seat: The Congress spot that Bob Menendez has held since 2006 is now up for grabs. First Lady Tammy Murphy, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, and former Newark Board of Education member Larry Hamm will challenge each other for the seat.

Democratic U.S. House seat, NJ's 3rd district: As incumbent Rep. Andy Kim is running for a spot in the Senate, Assemblywoman Carol Murphy and Assemblyman Herb Conaway announced that they will race for the seat.

Democratic U.S. House seat, NJ's 2nd district- Former law enforcement officer and civil rights attorney Tim Alexander, Coast Guard veteran Brandon Saffold, businessman Joe Salermo, and engineer Carolyn Rush, will face each other for a spot in the November General Election.

Democratic U.S. House seat, NJ's 7th district: Former teacher and director of nonprofit NJ Working Families Alliance Susan Altman, professor and counter-terrorism specialist Jason Blazakis, and Summit councilman Gregory Vartan will be listed in the ballot for the highly competitive 7th congressional district.

Is NJ looking for poll workers?

The Department of State's Division of Elections is currently seeking poll workers.

Those interested in working at the polls should submit an online application or contact their county clerk's office.

Participants will be compensated $21.43 per hour on in-person early voting days and $300 for the Election Day shift. Every prospective poll worker can specify the days they are available to work.

Requirements:

All poll workers must be U.S. citizens who reside in the state of New Jersey. They must be at least 16 years of age.

Those aged 16-17 don't need to be registered voters and will only be allowed to work limited hours per shift. Adult citizens do need to be registered as voters.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is NJ primary election 2024? Who is running?