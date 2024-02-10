2024 Knight Parade kicks off in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2024 Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is kicking off in Ybor City on Saturday evening.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. along Seventh Avenue and will travel east on Seventh Avenue from Nuccio Parkway to 22nd Street until the parade ends around 9 p.m.

The parade’s Grand Marshal this year is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Steve Wilkos from MOR-TV will also make an appearance as a special guest, along with the Krewe of Sant’ Yago’s new El Rey (King), Chris Cubero and La Reina (Queen) Quinn Erickson.

Since 1974, this parade has raised money for higher education and funded more than $5 million in scholarships since 1994 for local students to pursue a higher education at local colleges and universities.

The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago highlights Tampa’s Latin heritage and culture. Each year, nearly 250 men represent their El Rey and La Reina, the Royal Council of Ladies-In-Waiting, Courtesano, Pages, Attendants, and Royal Sword Bearer.

