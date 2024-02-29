2024 Knoxville Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny photos and events for families and even dogs

Spring is coming, and with it budding flowers, green leaves on the trees and plenty of opportunities for fun Easter activities.

Knoxville is celebrating Easter with several "eggstravagant" events for "everybunny" in the family: kids, adults, even the dog! Various egg hunts, visits with the Easter bunny and craft shows will take place leading up to the Easter holiday, which falls on March 31 this year. Hop over to these fun-filled holiday gatherings this Easter.

Knoxville-area and East Tennessee organizations with Easter events that are open to the public can send information in to be included on this list by emailing hayley.choy@knoxnews.com.

Bunny Photo Experience at West Town Mall

March 1-30

West Town Mall will host Easter bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. The rabbit arrives on March 1 and will be available for visits until March 30.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday-Sunday. Find the full list of daily hours at simon.com. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at whereisbunny.com.

West Town Mall announces Easter bunny visits as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. The bunny arrives on March 1 and will be available for visits until March 30.

Boneanza Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

March 23

Join Knox County Parks and Recreation for the Boneanza Doggie Easter Egg Hunt 10-11:30 a.m. March 23. This egg hunt will take place at Concord, Schumpert and Beverly Dog Parks.

Thousands of Easter eggs containing treats and special prizes for your pooch will be scattered at each Knox County Dog Park location so dogs go egg hunting.

Fountain City Easter Egg Hunt

March 23

The annual Fountain City Easter Egg Hunt for families and kids will be 10 a.m.-noon March 23 at Fountain City Park.

The hunt is presented by the Fountain City Business & Professional Association.

Grace Baptist Church Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt

March 23

Celebrate Easter with Grace Baptist Church's annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt 10-11 a.m. March 23 at the church.

Thousands of eggs and prizes will be offered for kids from preschool through fifth grade. For more information, contact children@gracebc.org.

Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene Community Egg Hunt

March 23

Enjoy a bounce house and inflatables, food, door prizes and a big Easter Egg Hunt at Knoxville First Church of the Nazarene Community Egg Hunt 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23.

This Easter event is free and open to the Knoxville community.

Great Smoky Easter Arts & Crafts Show

March 28-30

Get crafty this Easter at the Great Smoky Easter Arts and Crafts Show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center March 28-30. This event gathers artists craftspeople of the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community from around the country to sell unique, handcrafted items, and will feature demonstrations from various artists.

The craft show will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, with free admission.

Knoxville Chamber Easter Egg Trail Hunt at Antient Lore Village

March 30

Join the Knoxville Chamber for a fun family celebration at Ancient Lore Village on March 30, either 10 a.m.-noon or 2:30-4:20 p.m.

Several activities will take place at Ancient Lore Village, including an Easter bunny parade, an Easter egg hunt, an Easter egg trail, an Easter bunny picture opportunity, self-guided tours of the village, hiking trails and the Gremlin Gameyard with cornhole, jumbo Jenga, giant Connect Four and horseshoes. Food will be available for purchase and a cash bar will be on site.

Tickets are $15 per person and children younger than 3 are free. Online reservations will be accepted until 48 hours prior to the event. To make reservations, visit ancientlorevillage.com or contact Guest Services at 865-200-2434.

Pigeon Forge Parks and Recreation's 22nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

March 30

The 22nd annual Easter Egg Hunt presented by the Pigeon Forge Parks and Recreation will be March 30 at the Wear Farm City Park. Gates will open at 9 a.m.

Each baseball field (fields 1-4) will be designated for a specific age group and will have staggered starts for egg hunts beginning at 11 a.m. Enjoy the inflatables, a free raffle and a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, This event is free to the community, and visitors to the area are welcome.

Black Oak Heights Baptist Church Egg-cellent Easter Egg Hunt

March 30

Black Oak Heights Baptist Church will host the Egg-cellent Easter Egg Hunt on 10 a.m.-noon March 30 at the church. Activities will include egg hunts, games, crafts, inflatable, face painting and candy.

To register your family, visit bohbc.org.

Rocky Hill Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt

March 30

Join the annual Rocky Hill Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt on March 30.

The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to everyone in the Knoxville community.

Woof, Wag and Wine

March 31

Walnut Springs winery is hosting a "paw-some" Easter Egg Hunt for people and their canine friends at its Woof, Wag, and Wine event 2-4 p.m. March 31. The dogs can sniff out tasty treats while people sip wine.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 at simpletix.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Easter egg hunts, Easter bunny photos and 2024 events