Will the 2024 legislative session provide new sentencing procedures for victims of violence?

The issue of domestic violence in Oklahoma is one of such prevalence that it’s difficult to meet someone who hasn’t experienced it or grown up around it. I, myself, grew up with a mother who had been a victim of domestic violence, and she was revictimized by a different partner before I graduated high school.

One of my earliest memories is sitting at my still-teenage sister’s kitchen table with her and my mother. Our voices were hushed — though I didn’t know why. My mother was strategizing ways to help my sister leave her abusive boyfriend, who had thrown her down the stairs the night before. Her bruised eye and busted lip were still fresh. I told her she could come hide in my room with me ― it was unlikely that her boyfriend would look for her there. I was 6 years old at the time.

Now, as an adult, perhaps it is no surprise that in my work as an attorney, I have been driven to work with victims of domestic violence. However, my clients often don’t meet the traditional image of victims that my mother and sister reflected. The victims I represent are usually in prison. They’ve often ended up there as a result of their abuse — something over 66% of the women in Oklahoma prisons experienced within a year before their incarceration.

My most notable client is April Wilkens, who was prosecuted for first-degree premeditated murder in 1999 for the death of her abusive ex-fiance. April was brutalized and handcuffed at the time of the offense and was able to get her attacker’s gun away from him, firing as he lunged at her. April was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Oklahoma, where she remains 25 years later. I often wonder if my mother or sister had been in April’s situation, if they would’ve ended up in Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, too.

April Wilkens

In our work to tell April's story, a movement in Oklahoma of domestic violence survivors who have had enough of the status quo has taken shape. From Sallisaw to Woodward, we hear harrowing tales about how law enforcement and the courts are failing victims of violence.

Our movement, which now includes over 50 organizations and over 100 volunteers, has traversed from the prisons to the state Capitol. In 2022, we began to coalesce around the idea of a Survivors’ Justice Act that would allow survivors of domestic violence to prove their abuse in court and receive a shorter criminal sentence. The policy must also apply to people already in prison, so that they can petition the court for a shorter sentence if they can prove their abuse was related to their crime.

In 2023, House Bill 1639, authored by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, gained initial support through the Legislature but was missing the crucial policy piece that would allow women like April a chance at resentencing. This law change is hollow without the chance to correct past injustices — survivors rotting in prison for decades for crimes that stem from their victimization.

2024 brings renewed hope for our coalition, for April, and for survivors like her. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Floor Leader Jon Echols have introduced a bill, Senate Bill 1470, that provides a new sentencing procedure for victims of violence, and allows those survivors in prison a chance at real justice through a resentencing process.

SB 1470 is the culmination of years of listening, organizing, researching and empathizing with victims of domestic violence. To voice your support for our work, and to ensure SB 1470 has a smooth path to passage, get engaged with our movement at oksurvivorjusticecoalition.org, and contact your senators and representatives to tell them to vote yes on the bill.

If Oklahomans come together to support survivors now, we can build the foundation of a justice system that values the human experience. We can begin to heal the deep wounds of injustice that survivors in Oklahoma have endured for decades.

Colleen McCarty

Colleen McCarty is an attorney and the founding executive director of Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bill in 2024 state Legislature spurs hope for domestic abuse survivors