2024 Mazda CX-90 Gets 340 HP From a New Turbo Hybrid Inline-Six

Mazda

Mazda pulled back the curtains on its new full-size CX-90 crossover on Tuesday, giving us our first look at the company's new rear-drive-based platform and turbocharged inline-six engine.

Called the e-Skyactiv G, the all-new 3.3-liter six-cylinder sits longitudinally within the CX-90's engine bay. Going front-to-back with the engine is a big step away from the rest of the company's SUV lineup, which uses transversely mounted engines for a front-wheel-drive-biased layout. Mazda says it's gone this direction to break more into the luxury space and "elevate" the company's "signature driving performance."

The engine is connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels as standard. Between the inline-six and the gearbox sits an electric motor to help out the combustion engine at low speeds and during acceleration, promoting an "upscale feeling," according to Mazda. Combined, the powertrain makes 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel.

If you're in the market for a full-size SUV that focuses more on efficiency, the CX-90 can also be optioned with a proper hybrid powertrain that includes the company's 2.5-liter four-cylinder connected to an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery pack. The e-Skyactiv PHEV package can drive purely on electric power "in a variety of driving scenarios," though the company doesn't reveal for how many miles. Total output, with the engine firing, is an impressive 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Inside you'll find a vast interior space with three rows. Up front you'll find larger displays paired with real buttons—refreshing news considering an industry-wide shift to bothersome touch-capacitive buttons and touchscreen-dominated cabins. USB-C charging ports can be optioned for the third row, while captain's chairs can be optioned for the second row.

Mazda says the 2024 CX-90 will go on sale in late spring, though pricing has not been announced. We expect the SUV to start in the low $40,000 range, making it a compelling choice for those wanting BMW X5 or Mercedes GLE luxury for a fraction of the cost.

