2024 Michigan Presidential Primary: What you need to know for Tuesday

Security researchers say a pair of easy-to-exploit flaws in a popular remote-access tool used by more than a million companies around the world are now being mass exploited, with hackers abusing the vulnerabilities to deploy ransomware and steal sensitive data. Cybersecurity giant Mandiant said in a post on Friday that it has “identified mass exploitation” of the two flaws in ConnectWise ScreenConnect, a popular remote access tool that allows IT and technicians to remotely provide technical support directly on customer systems over the internet. The two vulnerabilities comprise CVE-2024-1709, an authentication bypass vulnerability that researchers deemed “embarrassingly easy” for attackers to exploit, and CVE-2024-1708, a path-traversal vulnerability that allows hackers to remotely plant malicious code, such as malware, on vulnerable ConnectWise customer instances.