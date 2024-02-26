2024 Michigan Presidential Primary: What you need to know for Tuesday
The 2024 Michigan Presidential Primary is on Tuesday and voters across the state will cast their ballots toward the 2024 presidential race.
The 2024 Michigan Presidential Primary is on Tuesday and voters across the state will cast their ballots toward the 2024 presidential race.
How a dispute between Republicans and the Nevada legislature led to Haley running in one contest and Trump running in the other.
You shouldn’t need a political science degree to understand how the presidential election is working this year. But Americans would be justified if they are confused by the mess that is the presidential primary calendar in 2024.
Yahoo News spoke with four young, left-leaning voters who aren't planning to vote for President Biden.
2024 Ford Mustang gets a "Matte Clear Film" option to give any Mustang color a matte finish that also protects the paint.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The US remains on track to meet ambitious targets for electric vehicle adoption despite signs of waning demand, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Security researchers say a pair of easy-to-exploit flaws in a popular remote-access tool used by more than a million companies around the world are now being mass exploited, with hackers abusing the vulnerabilities to deploy ransomware and steal sensitive data. Cybersecurity giant Mandiant said in a post on Friday that it has “identified mass exploitation” of the two flaws in ConnectWise ScreenConnect, a popular remote access tool that allows IT and technicians to remotely provide technical support directly on customer systems over the internet. The two vulnerabilities comprise CVE-2024-1709, an authentication bypass vulnerability that researchers deemed “embarrassingly easy” for attackers to exploit, and CVE-2024-1708, a path-traversal vulnerability that allows hackers to remotely plant malicious code, such as malware, on vulnerable ConnectWise customer instances.
The Pininfarina Enigma GT just landed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, and has a hydrogen-powered turbocharged V6.
There's plenty of movement in the latest version of the AP poll.
Smaller companies are just as eager to use AI tech to supercharge their sales processes as their bigger competitors. Darwin AI, a Brazil-based AI startup, is developing a conversational AI assistant for small businesses across Latin America who want to get into AI, but don’t have an IT staff. Should the conversation escalate, either negatively or become a sales lead, it will bring in a human to continue the conversation.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Mexico match.
Google announced a new annotation feature for Google Docs at MWC that will allow Android users to make handwritten notes using a finger or stylus.
A feud between Universal Music and TikTok is triggering a larger debate across the music business about whether to embrace AI — or fight it.
After three weeks off since their last podcast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back with the latest episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, now on the Yahoo Sports network. So many exciting baseball things have happened in the last few weeks as spring training gets off the ground, and of course we have nowhere else to start but the pants.
Next up: Michigan's primary on Feb. 27.
Atlanta's new configuration was meant to create up-close-and-personal racing, and on Sunday, it did exactly that.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.