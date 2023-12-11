How will 2024 minimum wage hike will affect Hudson Valley businesses?

New York's minimum wage will increase to $16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County in January, following a series of increases across the state since 2016.

The minimum wage will hit $15 in the rest of the state on Jan. 1, 2024 as part of a plan passed by the state legislature earlier this year. The state minimum wage will increase by 50 cents a year until it reaches $17 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester and $16 in the rest of the state in 2026.

How do Hudson Valley business owners feel about increase?

Many business owners across the Hudson Valley are in support of the minimum wage increases, including Jessica Galen, owner of Bloomy Cheese and Provisions in Dobbs Ferry.

She just celebrated one year at her storefront and is a part of the New York Business for a Fair Minimum Wage Coalition, which is comprised of more than 300 businesses across the state. The group has advocated for an minimum wage increase to $21.25 for New York City and its suburbs by 2026 — more than $4 over what New York is planning.

Galen said she has been paying her workers more than minimum wage since the start of her business.

Jessica Galen, owner of Bloomy Cheese and Provisions, wraps cheese May 2, 2023 in Dobbs Ferry. Galen supports a minimum wage of $21.25, above the level Gov. Hochul is supporting.

"I see a fair minimum wage as part and parcel of how we need to do things differently coming out of the pandemic," she said. "I think everyone deserves to have equal access to the resources that are around us and we should be supporting everyone with a living wage."

Galen says she sees the minimum wage increase as an investment in her team, not a harm.

"Extrapolating what it would look like if there were 100 tiny Bloomys all over the world, I know that paying someone, even if it's one or two more (dollars) an hour compared to the effort, labor and cost of bringing in a new person, it's no contest to me. I would rather keep someone for longer," she said.

Other small business owners, especially farms and heavy labor companies, are not as happy with the increase.

Cindy Rubino owns Hudson Milk + Market, a Westchester-based mobile farmers market that operates a home delivery service for organic food products.

She says her business is also already paying workers well above the minimum wage, but she believes wages should be commensurate with the skill set and labor involved.

"I don't want to deny people the right to earn a fair living, but if I'm hiring a 16 or 17 year old and it's their first job, they have no experience," Rubino said. "Scooping ice cream doesn't require much in the way of skills, so it shouldn't command a pay rate of $17 to $21 an hour."

She said she believes that minimum wage jobs should be an entry-level position, not somebody's "sole lifeline."

Small business owners: NY isn't hearing us on minimum wage

Rubino said she and hundreds of other small business owners disagree with the wage increase but are not being heard when it comes to their concerns about the cost of running a small business in New York.

She spoke to a fellow small business owner in the area who told her he would have to shut his business down if the minimum wage was raised to $21 an hour, she said.

"Minimum wage is great but it's not just the wages that go up — It's the cost of labor, it's your worker's compensation, it's your disability insurance. It's everything that goes along with those wage increases," Rubino said.

Jessica Galen, the owner and head cheesemonger of Bloomy Cheese & Provisions in Dobbs Ferry, is pictured in her shop July 13, 2023. Here she is holding some Cabot Clothbound cheese from Vermont. The brick and mortar store has been in the village since November 2022, and the shop carries a variety of food items and local and imported food related products.

After 2026, New York minimum wage increases will be connected to the Consumer Price Index in the Northeast, which effectively measures regional inflation. One caveat: the process comes a provision that will suspend cost-of-living adjustments when unemployment goes up, New York Business for a Fair Minimum Wage said earlier this month.

"Cost of living is hitting us hard too with rent increases and utility increases," Rubino said. "And we're trying really hard not to pass those on to our customers. We're trying to absorb as much of them as possible."

Galen, of Bloomy Cheese and Provisions, understands the challenges that come with an increase in wages, but believes treating employees like a part of the community will ultimately help the community grow.

"I think there are other ways to address the challenges that small business owners in particular are having with making it work in this economy, but I don't think that keeping wages lower is the right approach to doing that," Galen said. "I think I see it as we're all in it together."

