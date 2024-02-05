2024 Miss Black Shreveport Pageant
KTAL/KMSS's very own Ya'lisha Gatewood participated and was crowned 2024 Miss Black Shreveport alongside of others.
KTAL/KMSS's very own Ya'lisha Gatewood participated and was crowned 2024 Miss Black Shreveport alongside of others.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch will coach the West.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
The procedure is expected to sideline him for an extended period of time.
Kliff Kingsbury is set to join Dan Quinn's staff in Washington.
Earl Cureton, who grew up in Detroit and spent three seasons playing for the Pistons, worked as a team community ambassador for the past decade.
This week, read about autonomous vehicle company Motional, why the Tesla board is likely having discussions about Elon Musk's 2018 $56 billion pay package, a new unicorn focused on student transportation, and more. Amid all the layoffs and startup failures, there is also hiring going on. A little bird pointed us to one particularly interesting hire over at Elon Musk's The Boring Company.
In a report from the Financial Times, indie label executives have spoken out about Apple's plan to offer higher royalties to artists who offer spatial audio. They argue it will take money from indie labels and in favor of the biggest players, like Universal.
FIFA unveiled the location for every 2026 World Cup game, including the final and opener, on Sunday. The entire tournament will be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
The music industry is celebrating its stars Sunday at the Grammy awards. Behind the scenes it is grappling with perhaps its biggest challenge: AI.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags is 20 percent off in a deal on Amazon right now. The Bluetooth tracker bundle normally costs $99, but is down to $79 with the current discount. AirTags are a convenient way for iPhone owners to keep track of their belongings.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg first brought thefacebook.com online from his dorm room, but Facebook occupies an increasingly awkward space in Meta’s “family” of apps.
You'll be all set for winter with this cozy 10-pack, loved by 32,000+ fans.
In this snippet from volume two of the Yahoo Finance Chartbook, economists and equity strategists break down why recession hasn't hit the US economy amid the Fed's interest rate hiking cycle.
Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers gush over this functional fungus for preventing water backups.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 28 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale now.
Meryl Streep is up for a Grammy on Sunday. If she wins, she'll be a step closer to an EGOT.