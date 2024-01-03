2024 Missouri legislature opens today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The new session of the Missouri legislature opens Wednesday.

There’s a legislative prayer service Wednesday morning in Jefferson City before the session begins. Some of the issues in this election year are whether to approve sports betting.

Republicans also want to make it harder to change the constitution through ballot initiatives. That’s how marijuana was legalized.

There are petitions now to make abortion legal in Missouri. Other issues are expanding charter schools and child care.

