2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition Is Retro Perfection

Despite leaving the U.S. Market back in 1997, the Nissan Hardbody has remained an icon of the truck world. In an effort to breathe a bit more excitement into the third-generation Frontier lineup, Nissan has decided to embrace that icon status. The new 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody Edition, unveiled Thursday, taps into the retro flair of its namesake for a reasonable amount of money.

The Hardbody Edition is based on the Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 model, which carries an MSRP of $36,870 with the shorter bed and $39,700 with the six-footer. The retro-inspired package itself adds another $3890, pushing both versions of the truck over the $40,000 mark. While that price is nothing to gawk at, Nissan has done a great job with this package.

The first thing you’ll notice is the black exterior trim pieces, which mirror the shape and layout of the original Datsun pickup. Nissan also copied their previous wheel design for this 2024 special edition, and they might just be the best truck wheels on offer at the moment. Those 17-inch rollers come wrapped in a set of all-terrain rubber, while a throwback graphics package helps push the idea. No throwback truck would be complete with a sport bar, so Nissan went ahead and added one of those as well. Overall, it’s one of the brand’s better-executed projects as of late.

Nissan

The third-generation Frontier made its debut back in February 2021 and has remained largely unchanged in the time since. Under the hood of every Frontier you’ll find a 3.8-liter V-6 engine, which provides owners with 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. That engine comes exclusively mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission in both rear-drive and 4x4 configurations. Nissan also offers the truck in both crew cab and extended cab configurations, as well as with either a five-foot or six-foot truck bed. The 2024 model year does bring some changes outside of the Hardbody Edition, including the addition of the range-topping SL trim on crew cab models. The automaker has also upped the length of its NissanConnect Services trail to 36 months, up from just six months in the previous model years. While we’ll have to wait and see how Nissan fans react to this new special edition model, 2024 is shaping up to be a good year for the mid-size truck segment.

Nissan

