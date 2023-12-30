2024 to officially bring new, higher rates to Oregon PGE customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) officially announced Thursday the exact rate increases for PGE customers that will go into effect on January 1.

According to the PUC, these increases were implemented to recover the company’s wildfire prevention costs and adjusted to meet PGE’s rising utility supply costs.

The company added that the increased rates will differ based on “customer type and energy usage.”

Residential customers will see the largest increase of an average of 18%, or about $24 more per month. On the other hand, commercial customers will see a 14.4% increase and industrial customers will see an 12.5% increase.

“The rate increase reflects the need to invest in the reliability and resiliency of PGE’s system, advance policy objectives like equity and clean energy, and the reality that PGE faces inflationary pressures and high market power prices,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “We recognize how significant this rate increase will be for families and businesses, and we encourage them to seek out help with bills through energy efficiency and the rate discount program that has been expanded to better support Oregonians experiencing low incomes.”

