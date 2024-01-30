2024 Olympic Marathon trials bring road closures to Orlando

From 5 am to 4 pm Saturday, several roads in Orlando will be impacted for drivers and pedestrians, as runners will compete on a course through downtown Orlando to qualify to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Orlando will welcome the nation’s elite male and female long-distance runners to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Marathon on Saturday, February 3, 2024, in partnership with Orange County, Track Shack Events, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, USA Track & Field, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

“If you don’t have anywhere to be and you live somewhere by the course step outside and watch it, because again that’s a once and a lifetime thing,” said Chris Hughes, Director of retail operations for Track Shack.

Orlando is the first Florida city to host the event. It is also the longest period ever between a Trials marathon and the Olympic Games marathon.

With all the excitement there are sure to be road closures that might impact your drive throughout the day or work travel.

408 EXIT AND ENTRANCE CLOSURES:

SR 408 will remain open throughout the event but all downtown exits and entrances from Lake Underhill Road to Orange Avenue in both directions will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The following SR 408 eastbound exits and entrances will be closed:

Exit 10 B Orange Avenue Downtown

Exit 11B Mills Avenue

Exit 12 A Bumby Avenue

Entrances on Anderson Street between South Street and Lake Underhill Road

To detour, use Exit 10A, I-4 West to Michigan Avenue, or Exit 13, South Conway Road.

The following SR 408 westbound exits and entrances will be closed:

Exit 12B Crystal Lake Drive

Exit 11B Mills Avenue

Exit 11A Rosalind Avenue

The entrance on South Street at Bumby Avenue

To detour, use Exit 10B, I-4 East.

PEDESTRIAN ACCESS:

All pedestrian crossings along the racecourse will be open until 9 a.m. Beginning at 9 a.m., all pedestrian traffic will be limited to the dedicated pedestrian crossings listed below:

South Street and Orange Avenue

South Street and Rosalind Avenue

Summerlin Avenue and Anderson Street

Summerlin Avenue and South Street

Mills Avenue and Anderson Street

Mills Avenue and South Street

Bumby Avenue and Anderson Street

Bumby Avenue and South Street

Bumby Avenue and Livingston Street

Bumby Avenue and Robinson Avenue

Robinson Street from Orange Avenue to Rosalind Avenue will reopen for pedestrian traffic at 10:30 a.m.

After the race, pedestrian crossings are expected to reopen at approximately 2 p.m.

Once runners have cleared the area (unless otherwise noted above). Vehicular access will continue to be limited until the road closures have been lifted. Please note that scooters and bicycles are also not permitted.

PARKING ALTERNATIVES:

Because vehicular access to residences or businesses may be impacted due to event road closures, it may be necessary for some to relocate their vehicle outside of the road closures if they should need vehicular access during event hours.

