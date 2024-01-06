The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show held its opening ceremony on Saturday

(WHTM) – What’s farm show week without some winter weather, the 2024 Pennsylvania farm show is officially here.

This year marks 108 years of the farm show. There was an opening ceremony on Saturday morning with Pennsylvania leaders.

Lt. Governor Austin Davis, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and several other Shapiro Administration cabinet members joined U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Congressman G.T. Thompson, Senator Judy Schwank, and numerous other agriculture industry and youth agriculture leaders to officially open the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show. Pictured here is an agriculture leader, delivering remarks on the first day of the event. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. January 6, 2024.

Senator Bob Casey (D) said, “I’ve been to a number of farm shows, not quite 108 yet but I’m grateful to be back here and look forward to celebrating, so much to celebrate with our commonwealth and I think by extension, our country.”

This year’s theme is “Connecting our communities” which celebrates Pennsylvania agriculture.

