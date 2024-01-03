2024 political season opens Jan. 10

Jan. 3—GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Clerk's Office reminds Daily News readers that January 10 is the first day a major party candidate may file a declaration of candidacy for the May primary, and noon February 9 is the deadline for major party candidates to file for office.

According to the Indiana Election Division Office, the following is information Hoosier office-seekers and voters should keep in mind.

Jan. 17

Deadline, by noon, for all candidate committees, legislative caucus committees and political action committees to file annual campaign finance reports for 2023.

Jan. 30

Deadline, by noon, for a major political party candidate for president to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures.

Feb. 6

Deadline, by noon, for a major political party candidate for U.S. Senator or governor to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures.

Feb. 9

Deadline by noon for a major party candidate for president, U.S. Senator or governor to file a declaration of candidacy and petitions for placement on the primary election ballot with the election division following certification of petition signatures by county registration offices.

Deadline by noon to file a declaration of candidacy for a major political party primary nomination.

Feb. 16

Deadline by noon to file a withdrawal of candidacy for the primary election.

March 23

Deadline for the county election board to mail primary election absentee ballots to voters who have previously filed an approved application with the circuit court clerk.

April 8

Voter registration ends. The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is at the voter registration office's close of business or at midnight for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration application online.

April 9

First day a voter may early vote in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

April 12

End of pre-primary campaign finance reporting period.

April 19

Deadline by noon for filing pre-primary campaign finance reports for primary candidates.

April 25

Deadline by 11:59 p.m. for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail or an application from a voter with print disabilities requesting to vote by mail, email or fax. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

April 27

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

May 4

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

May 6

Deadline, by noon, for circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by an absentee voter board. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by noon, for a circuit court clerk to receive Federal Post Card Applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax.

Deadline, by noon, for a voter to early vote at the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

May 7

Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.

May 21

Voter registration opens.

First day the circuit court clerk may receive absentee ballot applications from most voters for the general election. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by noon, for a candidate to file a verified recount or contest petition.

First day to file a petition and consent for a school board member elected at the general election.

June 20, 2024

Deadline, by noon, to file a petition and consent for a school board office elected at the general election.

July 3

Deadline, by noon, for the Democratic or Republican Party to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on the general election ballot due to a vacancy resulting from no candidate being nominated at a primary.

Deadline, by noon, for the Libertarian Party to conduct a county convention to nominate candidates or to take action to fill a ballot vacancy following a convention and for the Libertarian Party to certify candidates nominated at convention or to certify a candidate selected to fill a vacancy following convention.

Deadline, by noon, to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate at the general election.

July 15

Deadline, by noon, for any candidate to voluntarily withdraw from the general election ballot.

Deadline, by noon, for the Democratic, Libertarian and Republican Parties to file a certificate of nomination of candidates nominated at the state party conventions.

Sept. 21

Deadline for county election board to mail absentee ballots to voters who have already filed an approved application with the circuit court clerk.

Oct. 7

Voter registration ends. Deadline at voter registration office's close of business for a voter to apply to register or transfer registration or at midnight for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration application online.

Oct. 8

First day that a voter may early vote in the office fo the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

Oct. 11

End of pre-election campaign finance reporting period.

Oct. 17

First day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private residence or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter's home or place of confinement

Oct. 18

Deadline, by noon, to file pre-election campaign finance reports.

Oct. 24

Deadline, by 11:59 p.m. for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail or an application from a voter with print disabilities requesting to vote by mail, email or fax. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Oct. 26

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

Nov. 2

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

Nov. 4

Deadline, by noon, for circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by absentee voter board. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by noon, for a circuit court clerk to receive Federal Post Card Applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax.

Deadline, by noon, for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

Nov. 5

General Election Day. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.

Nov. 19

Deadline, by noon, for a candidate to file a verified recount or contest petition.

Nov. 22

Deadline, by noon, for a county party chair within the election district to file a verified recount or contest petition.

Dec. 2

Voter registration opens.

Dec. 31

End of annual reporting period for campaign finance reports.