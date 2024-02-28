2024 presidential election: When is it, who's running, and what Ohioans will vote for

This combination of pictures shows then-President Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

2024 is an eventful year – not just because it happens to be a leap year or because there's a total solar eclipse descending upon a big chunk of North America this April.

This year is a presidential election year. Primary election dates, which vary by state, are already underway, with some states like Nevada and New Hampshire having completed theirs. During this first election, voters will designate their preferred candidate for a particular political party.

The winning candidates in each political party will appear on November's presidential ballot. The Republican nominee will be finalized at the Republican National Convention, to be hosted this July in Milwaukee. Currently, former President Donald Trump is the leading Republican candidate, with former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley following behind.

The Democratic Party's candidate will be officially nominated this August in Chicago. President Joe Biden is currently favored to snag the nomination.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Democrats

President Joe Biden: Current president of the United States. Former senator. Served as vice president to President Barack Obama, 2009 through 2017.

Dean Phillips: First elected to Congress in 2018 representing Minnesota in the House of Representatives.

Marianne Williamson: A self-help author and spiritual leader who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020.

Republicans

Donald Trump: Former President of the United States, 2017 through 2021.

Nikki Haley: Former governor of South Carolina, 2011 through 2017. U.N. ambassador, 2017 to 2018.

Third-party candidates:

Cornel West: Previously taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard. Currently a professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary.

Jill Stein: A doctor and organizer; has ran for president twice before, launching bids in 2012 and 2016 on the Green Party ticket.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: An environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist.

When is the next presidential election?

The 2024 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a rally at Exeter High School in Exeter, N.H. on Jan 21, 2024, during preparations for the New Hampshire presidential primary

When are Ohio's primary elections taking place?

March 19: Presidential Primary and Special Congressional Primary (6th Congressional District serving easten Ohio).

June 11: Special Congressional General (6th Congressional District) Election.

How do I register to vote in Ohio?

The voter registration deadline for Ohio's March primary was Feb. 20. The deadline for the November election is Oct. 7. You can register to vote here.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is the 2024 presidential election? Possible candidates voters should know