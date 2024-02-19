How 2024 Presidents’ Day Forecast Compares to Past Presidents’ Days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– Comfortable and dry conditions are set to take shape across The Wiregrass for most of the work week. But, we will get off to a cool start.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s on Monday mooring. Some patchy frost is possible early Monday. Upper-level cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling lower early Monday, thanks to them blocking heat escaping from the surface.

For those of you wanting to spend the last day of the long weekend outside, the weather will be just right.

In Dothan, the forecast low is 36, while the high is expected to reach 59. There is no chance of rain.

If you are wondering how this forecast stacks up to past Presidents’ Days in Dothan, we crunched all available observations from the Dothan Regional Airport, dating back to 1965. All data is courtesy of the NWS office in Tallahassee.

The average low temperature is about 44.1, while the average high is 65.2. The record-warmest day was back in 2018, at 83 degrees. The coldest day was 2004, with a temperature of 28.

Of the previous 59 holidays, only 19 had measurable rainfall. The wettest Presidents’ Day was back in 1996, with 2.04 inches of rain.

While not the wettest Presidents’ Day, 2016 was notable for a severe weather outbreak across parts of Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Multiple tornadoes occurred to our west, but wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported throughout Southeast Alabama,

All observations Presidents’ Day observations in Dothan can be found below.

YEAR LOW TEMP HIGH TEMP RAIN (Inches) NOTES 1965 32 58 0 1966 43 68 0 1967 38 60 0 1968 33 47 0.02 1969 44 56 0.24 1970 34 64 0 Up until 1970, Presidents’ Day was

observed on Feb. 22. Starting in 1971,

it has been observed on the third

Monday in February. 1971 34 63 0 1972 44 71 0 1973 39 61 0 1974 40 67 0 1975 65 75 0.21 Record Warmest Low Temp. 1976 51 75 0 1977 30 60 0 1978 33 51 0 1979 33 52 0 1980 28 55 0 Record Coldest Low Temp. 1981 56 68 0 1982 50 69 0.3 1983 50 71 0 1984 53 62 0 1985 44 66 0 1986 45 68 0.18 1987 47 68 0 1988 38 59 0.85 1989 44 69 0.5 1990 58 77 0.98 1991 51 74 0 1992 56 65 0.81 1993 43 68 0 1994 58 77 0.02 1995 54 66 0.26 1996 44 63 2.04 Record Wettest 1997 41 68 0 1998 59 77 1.22 1999 36 64 0 2000 38 64 0 2001 37 70 0 2002 39 63 0 2003 39 53 0 2004 42 45 0 Record Coldest High Temp. 2005 60 79 0 2006 47 52 0.12 2007 29 62 0 2008 42 66 0 2009 41 63 0 2010 33 48 0.22 2011 58 81 0 2012 37 59 0 2013 30 60 0 2014 40 70 0 2015 46 68 0.45 2016 38 61 1.14 Severe Weather Outbreak 2017 49 80 0 2018 61 83 0 Record Warmest 2019 55 70 0 2020 52 63 0.02 2021 44 65 0.69 2022 49 65 0 2023 47 76 0

