How 2024 Presidents’ Day Forecast Compares to Past Presidents’ Days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– Comfortable and dry conditions are set to take shape across The Wiregrass for most of the work week. But, we will get off to a cool start.
Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s on Monday mooring. Some patchy frost is possible early Monday. Upper-level cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling lower early Monday, thanks to them blocking heat escaping from the surface.
For those of you wanting to spend the last day of the long weekend outside, the weather will be just right.
In Dothan, the forecast low is 36, while the high is expected to reach 59. There is no chance of rain.
If you are wondering how this forecast stacks up to past Presidents’ Days in Dothan, we crunched all available observations from the Dothan Regional Airport, dating back to 1965. All data is courtesy of the NWS office in Tallahassee.
The average low temperature is about 44.1, while the average high is 65.2. The record-warmest day was back in 2018, at 83 degrees. The coldest day was 2004, with a temperature of 28.
Of the previous 59 holidays, only 19 had measurable rainfall. The wettest Presidents’ Day was back in 1996, with 2.04 inches of rain.
While not the wettest Presidents’ Day, 2016 was notable for a severe weather outbreak across parts of Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Multiple tornadoes occurred to our west, but wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported throughout Southeast Alabama,
All observations Presidents’ Day observations in Dothan can be found below.
YEAR
LOW TEMP
HIGH TEMP
RAIN (Inches)
NOTES
1965
32
58
0
1966
43
68
0
1967
38
60
0
1968
33
47
0.02
1969
44
56
0.24
1970
34
64
0
Up until 1970, Presidents’ Day was
1971
34
63
0
1972
44
71
0
1973
39
61
0
1974
40
67
0
1975
65
75
0.21
Record Warmest Low Temp.
1976
51
75
0
1977
30
60
0
1978
33
51
0
1979
33
52
0
1980
28
55
0
Record Coldest Low Temp.
1981
56
68
0
1982
50
69
0.3
1983
50
71
0
1984
53
62
0
1985
44
66
0
1986
45
68
0.18
1987
47
68
0
1988
38
59
0.85
1989
44
69
0.5
1990
58
77
0.98
1991
51
74
0
1992
56
65
0.81
1993
43
68
0
1994
58
77
0.02
1995
54
66
0.26
1996
44
63
2.04
Record Wettest
1997
41
68
0
1998
59
77
1.22
1999
36
64
0
2000
38
64
0
2001
37
70
0
2002
39
63
0
2003
39
53
0
2004
42
45
0
Record Coldest High Temp.
2005
60
79
0
2006
47
52
0.12
2007
29
62
0
2008
42
66
0
2009
41
63
0
2010
33
48
0.22
2011
58
81
0
2012
37
59
0
2013
30
60
0
2014
40
70
0
2015
46
68
0.45
2016
38
61
1.14
2017
49
80
0
2018
61
83
0
Record Warmest
2019
55
70
0
2020
52
63
0.02
2021
44
65
0.69
2022
49
65
0
2023
47
76
0
