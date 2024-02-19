How 2024 Presidents’ Day Forecast Compares to Past Presidents’ Days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)– Comfortable and dry conditions are set to take shape across The Wiregrass for most of the work week. But, we will get off to a cool start.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid 30s on Monday mooring. Some patchy frost is possible early Monday. Upper-level cloud cover will prevent temperatures from falling lower early Monday, thanks to them blocking heat escaping from the surface.

For those of you wanting to spend the last day of the long weekend outside, the weather will be just right.

In Dothan, the forecast low is 36, while the high is expected to reach 59. There is no chance of rain.

If you are wondering how this forecast stacks up to past Presidents’ Days in Dothan, we crunched all available observations from the Dothan Regional Airport, dating back to 1965. All data is courtesy of the NWS office in Tallahassee.

The average low temperature is about 44.1, while the average high is 65.2. The record-warmest day was back in 2018, at 83 degrees. The coldest day was 2004, with a temperature of 28.

Of the previous 59 holidays, only 19 had measurable rainfall. The wettest Presidents’ Day was back in 1996, with 2.04 inches of rain.

While not the wettest Presidents’ Day, 2016 was notable for a severe weather outbreak across parts of Southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Multiple tornadoes occurred to our west, but wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported throughout Southeast Alabama,

All observations Presidents’ Day observations in Dothan can be found below.

YEAR

LOW TEMP

HIGH TEMP

RAIN (Inches)

NOTES

1965

32

58

0

1966

43

68

0

1967

38

60

0

1968

33

47

0.02

1969

44

56

0.24

1970

34

64

0

Up until 1970, Presidents’ Day was
observed on Feb. 22. Starting in 1971,
it has been observed on the third
Monday in February.

1971

34

63

0

1972

44

71

0

1973

39

61

0

1974

40

67

0

1975

65

75

0.21

Record Warmest Low Temp.

1976

51

75

0

1977

30

60

0

1978

33

51

0

1979

33

52

0

1980

28

55

0

Record Coldest Low Temp.

1981

56

68

0

1982

50

69

0.3

1983

50

71

0

1984

53

62

0

1985

44

66

0

1986

45

68

0.18

1987

47

68

0

1988

38

59

0.85

1989

44

69

0.5

1990

58

77

0.98

1991

51

74

0

1992

56

65

0.81

1993

43

68

0

1994

58

77

0.02

1995

54

66

0.26

1996

44

63

2.04

Record Wettest

1997

41

68

0

1998

59

77

1.22

1999

36

64

0

2000

38

64

0

2001

37

70

0

2002

39

63

0

2003

39

53

0

2004

42

45

0

Record Coldest High Temp.

2005

60

79

0

2006

47

52

0.12

2007

29

62

0

2008

42

66

0

2009

41

63

0

2010

33

48

0.22

2011

58

81

0

2012

37

59

0

2013

30

60

0

2014

40

70

0

2015

46

68

0.45

2016

38

61

1.14

Severe Weather Outbreak

2017

49

80

0

2018

61

83

0

Record Warmest

2019

55

70

0

2020

52

63

0.02

2021

44

65

0.69

2022

49

65

0

2023

47

76

0

