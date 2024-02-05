2024 primary election in California: These are the key dates and deadlines for voters

California’s primary election is just around the corner — and it’s a big one.

This election includes candidates for president, U.S. senators and representatives as well as local and state races and a ballot proposition.

Here are key dates and deadlines for the 2024 primary election in California:

When is the 2024 primary?

The primary election will be on Tuesday, March 5, but California voters can send in their ballots as soon as they’re received via United States Postal Service delivery.

Voter registration deadline

The last day to register to vote will be on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Voters can track their registration status online through MyVoterStatus.

To be eligible to vote in California, you must be:

A United States citizen.

A California resident.

At least 18 years old on Election Day.

Currently not serving time in a state or federal prison for a felony conviction.

Currently not found mentally incompetent by a court ruling.

What about same-day registration?

Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and lasting until Election Day, same-day registration will become available for eligible California residents. Voters can “conditionally” register and use a provisional ballot to cast their vote.

Mail-ballots are being sent out

By Monday, Feb. 5, California counties will mail ballots to each active registered voter for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, according to the California Secretary of State’s voter guide.





Mail-ballot deadline

The last day to vote will be March 5.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by a county elections office no later than seven days after Election Day, or March 12.

After the ballot is completed, voters should use the postage-paid envelope provided and sign it before mailing it in.

Voters can return their completed ballot by mailing it to a local county elections official, returning it in-person to a polling place, returning it at a drop-off location or a ballot drop box, or authorizing someone to return it on your behalf.

Mail ballot drop boxes open

Drop-off locations will open no later than Feb. 6.

“Vote-by-mail ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your county elections office,” the California Secretary of State website says. “If you are not sure your vote-by-mail ballot will arrive in time if mailed, bring it to any polling place in the state between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.”

To track a vote-by-mail ballot, voters can sign up online to receive status alerts through text, email, or call.

Early voting dates

Early voting sites will open on Feb. 5.

To vote early, eligible citizens can find their nearest location on the California Secretary of State’s website.

Poll hours for Election Day in California

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning at 8 p.m., county elections officials will tally results.

Have a question about the 2024 election season?

Ask the California service journalism team

You can submit questions directly to our reporters by emailing servicejournalists@sacbee.com or by filling out the form below. We have reporters in Modesto, Fresno, San Luis Obispo, Fresno and Merced.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.