2024 Primary Election: Candidates for Congress take on Harder challenge

Feb. 3—In 2022, Rep. Josh Harder faced seven challengers heading into the June 7 primary election.

This year, only three candidates are vying to remove him from the U.S. Congress 9th District seat, including Stockton mayor Kevin Lincoln, Stockton resident John McBride, and Tracy resident Khalil "Jeffrey" Jafri.

Harder, 37, has been a member of Congress since 2018, and he is currently serving his first term representing the Lodi area following the redistricting process of 2022.

He currently lives in Tracy, and said he is running to ensure all residents have affordable healthcare, reduce inflation and prevent the Central Valley's water from being delivered to Southern California.

"My family has called the valley home for five generations," he said. "My great-grandpa started a peach farm in Manteca. As my wife and I raise our daughter and have our second one on the way, we want leaders who actually put our families first. I see so much potential in our community. I'm excited for my daughters to grow up here, but we have to make sure our community is safe and affordable."

Harder said what sets him apart from his opponents is that he will not accept any donations from corporate political action committees, and will not be obligated to serve any special interest.

He said the biggest issue facing his district is the cost of living.

"As a dad, I know firsthand how expensive it's become to raise a family here," he said. "Housing, healthcare, and groceries are all killing our budgets. Even PG&E bills have doubled in the past 10 years. We have to eliminate the gas tax, cap prescription drug costs, and bring more good-paying jobs closer to home."

Harder added he is very concerned about the amount of crime and homelessness that has increased, and will ensure those issues are addressed if re-elected.

"We need to do everything we can to keep our families and our community safe," he said. "My top priority is getting prices down so our families can raise our kids in a safe and affordable community. I also am very focused on stopping the Delta tunnel. This terrible water grab would ship our water down to Beverly Hills and we absolutely need to stop it from destroying our economy and way of life."

For more information, visit harderforcongress.com.

Lincoln, 41, is currently serving his first term as Stockton Mayor, and it is also his first term as a full-time politician.

He has lived in Stockton his entire life, and is one of two Republicans looking to unseat Harder this year.

A former military police officer with United States Marine Corps and White House, Lincoln is also the executive administrative pastor at Life Song Church and manager at Securities Services.

He said he is running to continue serving the region and help change Washington's broken partisan politics that make it challenging for Central Valley communities to get ahead.

"During my time as mayor, we've led Stockton's COVID recovery and implemented an actionable economic development plan, issued more than 3,000 new business licenses, reduced violent crimes, and increased access to shelter, housing, and services for the homeless," he said. "We've removed more than 1,000 guns from the streets, and more than $6 million has been invested in Stockton's youth services and job programs. I will build on those accomplishments and take the valley's voice and concerns to Washington."

His ability to lead Stockton out of the pandemic and boost economic growth at the same time is what sets him apart from the other candidates, he said.

The biggest issue facing the district, he said, is that 75% of its working families are unable to meet their basic needs.

"Job creation, lowering the cost of living, stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, and protecting our valley water, and supporting public safety are all essential needs," he said. "Increasing the knowledge level of workers through education and workforce development initiatives will help drive industry growth and attract higher-wage job opportunities."

If elected, Lincoln said he will be committed to working with anyone, regardless of party affiliation, to get the valley and the nation back on track.

"Valley families are struggling with the increased cost of groceries, gas, housing, runaway inflation, nationwide police shortages, and a humanitarian border crisis that's fueling the destructive fentanyl epidemic," he said. "We need to address those fundamental challenges by increasing productivity, expanding industries, investing in education and workforce development to create higher-paying jobs, and supporting economic policies that reduce the cost of living and put money back into the pockets

of our hard-working families. We must strive to fix our broken immigration system and prevent the influx of fentanyl across the border. I am dedicated to achieving common sense bipartisan progress.

For more information, visit www.kevinlincolnforcongress.com.

McBride, a Republican, is a newcomer to politics.

Born in Meriden, Conn., McBride, 63, is a former strength and conditioning coach at University of the Pacific and St. Mary's High School who has lived in the district 35 years.

He is currently self-employed as an athletic performance coach, bodybuilding coach and nutrition advisor.

McBride said he is running for the District 9 seat to stand strong for truth and freedom,

"Our Constitutional Republic is under attack from a globalist agenda supported by the Democrats and too many of those in the Republican Party," he said. "Our nation needs leadership who will stand strong for truth and freedom or our Republic will not survive. The United States can no longer afford waffling and compromise."

It is his convictions for freedom and the urge to fight for "We the People" and oppose tyranny that sets him apart from the other candidates, he said.

"We cannot continue to 'kick the can down the road' with so many of the destructive issues facing America today," he said. "We have a major crisis at out border which brings an invasion of (young) military men, drugs, guns and human trafficking putting a major strain on our already suppressed economy. All of these issues must be fixed and cannot be done without someone to stand strong for truth and freedom."

McBride said it is the crisis at the border that is the biggest issue for not only District 9, but the nation, as it affects communities at the local level through increased crime, drug use, gun violence and human trafficking.

"Additionally, the crisis at our border stresses the resources for the homeless beyond their limits through the influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants coming into our country," he said. "Fixing our border will help in decreasing crime and lessen our growing homelessness."

If elected, McBride said he hopes to "stiffen the spines" of everyone around him, stand strong for his convictions and ensure the Constitutional Republic is strengthened for future generations.

"Currently, I am one voice in more than 320 million people," he said. "In Congress I will be one voice in 435 people. The lust for power, compromised character and even weak conviction in our leaders is leading to our downfall as a nation."

For more information, visit johnmcbrideforcongress.com.

Jafri, a Tracy resident, was on e of the seven candidates who ran against Harder in the 2022 primary.

He also ran for office in 2012, when he won the primary for the state assembly's 13th District, but lost the general election to Susan Talamantes Eggman.

A farmer, engineer and businessman, Jafri said on his campaign website that he will fight to improve immigration policy, lower taxes, job creation and improved health care, among other issues.

"I was brought up to believe that one person, with courage and hard work can make a difference in this world," he said. "My commitment to stand up to powerful special interests and buck political pressure and work hard for wellness and strengthen of families."

For more information, visit kjeffreyforcongress9.com.