2024 primary election: Who will be running in Ashland County?

The seat for sheriff is only contested race in Ashland County for the March 19 primary election, according to information from the Ashland County Board of Elections.

The filing deadline for the primary was Dec. 20.

Sheriff candidates are Republicans Chad Enderby and Kurt Schneider.

The spring primary election will be held March 19.

Miller seeking re-election to House District 67

Republican Melanie Miller is the Republican candidate for District 67 of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Democrat Drew McIlveen also has filed as a candidate for the seat.

Uncontested seats in Ashland's March primary

All local candidates on the Ashland County March ballot are Republicans. Independent candidates have until March 18 to file. They must have 188 signatures to qualify.

Running uncontested for offices in the 2024 primary election in Ashland County are:

Ashland County Board of Commissioners: Incumbent James Emmett Justice (Rep.)

Ashland County Board of Commissioners: Incumbent Michael E. Welch (Rep.)

Ashland County Prosecutor: Incumbent Christopher R. Tunnell (Rep.)

Clerk of the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas: Incumbent Deborah A. Myers (Rep.)

Ashland County Recorder: Erin Beebe (Rep.)

Ashland County Treasurer: Incumbent Angela S. McQuillen (Rep.)

Ashland County Engineer: Incumbent Edward J. Meixner (Rep.)

Ashland County Coroner: Incumbent Dale R. Thomae (Rep.)

Levies and liquor issues on primary ballot

Loudonville Village – Renewal 4.5-mill levy for current expenses for five years

Loudonville Village − Renewal 3.5-mill levy for gire protection and emergency medical services for five years.

Mifflin Township – Renewal tax levy of 1.25 mills for fire protection and emergency medical services for five years

Mifflin Township − Renewal levy of 2 mills for roads and bridges for five years

Orange Township – Renewal of a 1.7-mill levt for fire protection and emergency medical services for five years.

Vermillion Township – Renewal of a 0.4-mill levy for five years for parks and recreation

Vermillion Township − A 1.5-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges for five years.

Loudonville Perrysville Exempted Village School District – Renewal levy of 1.5 mills for permanent improvements for five years.

A Sunday sales liquor option is sought by American Legion Post 0257 in Loudonville.

