2024 primary elections: Who’s running for the Texas Legislature in Tarrant County?
Voters in Tarrant County can expect to see a mix of new and returning names on their 2024 primary ballot when they head to the polls in March.
Most of the county’s Texas lawmakers are seeking reelection to the state House and Seante, setting up matchups between incumbents and hopefuls looking to win their way into the Texas Capitol.
There’s one open seat in Tarrant County: House District 97, where Rep. Craig Goldman is running for Congress. Several candidates have lined up to succeed the Fort Worth Republican, who was first elected in 2012.
The Democratic and Republican primaries are on March 5, with early voting running from Feb. 20 to March 1.
Candidate filing ends at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s who’s on the ballot as of Monday morning, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Check back for updates as candidates file for election.
Senate District 10
Phil King (Republican, incumbent)
Andy Morris (Democrat)
Senate District 12
Tan Parker (Republican, incumbent)
Stephanie Draper (Democrat)
Senate District 23
Royce West (Democrat, incumbent)
House District 90
Ramon Romero, Jr. (Democrat, incumbent)
House District 91
Stephanie Klick (Republican, incumbent)
David Lowe (Republican)
House District 92
Salman Bhojani (Democrat, incumbent)
House District 93
Nate Schatzline (Republican, incumbent)
Perla Bojorquez (Democrat)
House District 94
Tony Tinderholt (Republican, incumbent)
Denise Wilkerson (Democrat)
House District 95
Nicole Collier (Democrat, incumbent)
House District 96
David Cook (Republican, incumbent)
House District 97
Cheryl Bean (Republican)
Leslie Robnett (Republican)
Diane Symons (Democrat)
Carlos Walker (Democrat)
House District 98
Giovanni Capriglione (Republican, incumbent)
Scott Bryan White (Democrat)
House District 99
Charlie Geren (Republican, incumbent)
Jack Reynolds (Republican)
Mimi Coffey (Democrat)
House District 101
Chris Turner (Democrat, incumbent)