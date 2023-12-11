2024 primary elections: Who’s running for the Texas Legislature in Tarrant County?

Voters in Tarrant County can expect to see a mix of new and returning names on their 2024 primary ballot when they head to the polls in March.

Most of the county’s Texas lawmakers are seeking reelection to the state House and Seante, setting up matchups between incumbents and hopefuls looking to win their way into the Texas Capitol.

There’s one open seat in Tarrant County: House District 97, where Rep. Craig Goldman is running for Congress. Several candidates have lined up to succeed the Fort Worth Republican, who was first elected in 2012.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are on March 5, with early voting running from Feb. 20 to March 1.

Candidate filing ends at 6 p.m. Monday. Here’s who’s on the ballot as of Monday morning, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Check back for updates as candidates file for election.

Senate District 10





Phil King (Republican, incumbent)

Andy Morris (Democrat)

Senate District 12

Tan Parker (Republican, incumbent)





Stephanie Draper (Democrat)

Senate District 23

Royce West (Democrat, incumbent)





House District 90





Ramon Romero, Jr. (Democrat, incumbent)





House District 91

Stephanie Klick (Republican, incumbent)





David Lowe (Republican)

House District 92

Salman Bhojani (Democrat, incumbent)





House District 93

Nate Schatzline (Republican, incumbent)





Perla Bojorquez (Democrat)

House District 94

Tony Tinderholt (Republican, incumbent)





Denise Wilkerson (Democrat)

House District 95

Nicole Collier (Democrat, incumbent)





House District 96

David Cook (Republican, incumbent)





House District 97

Cheryl Bean (Republican)

Leslie Robnett (Republican)

Diane Symons (Democrat)

Carlos Walker (Democrat)

House District 98

Giovanni Capriglione (Republican, incumbent)





Scott Bryan White (Democrat)

House District 99

Charlie Geren (Republican, incumbent)





Jack Reynolds (Republican)

Mimi Coffey (Democrat)

House District 101

Chris Turner (Democrat, incumbent)



