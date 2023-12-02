CHILLICOTHE — Ross County Auditor Jeff Lehner recently announced that 2024 dog & kennel licenses are available for purchase at the Auditor's office, online and at various vendors' locations throughout Ross County.

"We in the Auditor's office are once again happy to partner with the Ross County Humane Society and small businesses throughout the County to make licenses easily available for residents," Lehner said.

Owners will be charged $10 per dog license and $50 per kennel license. Ohio law requires individuals who "own, keep or harbor" a dog aged three months or more to obtain a dog license annually.

The deadline for purchasing 2024 licenses is January 31, 2024, after which time state-mandated penalties will be assessed for late registration of dogs & kennels. Proceeds help to fund the operations of the Ross County Humane Society.

Dog owners can purchase a license online or at the following locations:

Garman Feed & Supply, 3540 OH-28 South Salem

Paint Valley Hardware & Supply, 570 E Main St Bainbridge

Frankfort Hardware & Gifts,15 N Main St Frankfort

Central Center Hardware, 653 Central Center Chillicothe

Kingston Market, 9277 OH-159 Kingston

North Fork Animal Clinic, 2260 Anderson Station Rd Chillicothe

Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd Chillicothe

Ross County Auditor's Office, 2 N Paint St. Chillicothe

Ross County citizens with questions are invited to call the Auditor's office at 740-702-3080.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: 2024 Ross County dog and kennel licenses now available