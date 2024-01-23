These 2024 session bills would ease Indiana's child labor laws

Three Republican lawmakers have proposed bills this session that would loosen some requirements in Indiana’s child labor laws.

Members of Indiana’s Amish and Mennonite communities testified before House committees last week, asking lawmakers to ease restrictions for minors in the workforce. Labor unions and advocates, however, say the bills could undermine the existing state’s laws designed to protect Hoosier youth.

Indiana law currently limits how many hours minors can work during a school day or week and how late a minor can work on a school night.

For example, a 15-year-old is not allowed to work after 7 p.m. while school is in session but can work until 9 p.m. from June 1 to Labor Day.

At least one of the bills, House Bill 1093 from Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer, has already passed out of a legislative committee and is making its way through the House. The bill includes exemptions for when certain ages can work and for how long.

Culp in a House labor committee hearing last week said his bill would align Indiana’s youth employment laws with federal laws. Currently, Indiana has stronger child labor restrictions than federal law, Culp said.

“We’re telling our youth it’s OK to work less than what the federal requirements are,” Culp told the committee last week.

Here are the three child labor bills lawmakers proposed this year:

HB 1062: Work exceptions for minors

What it does: House Bill 1062 allows an exempted minor who is at least 14 years old to work in farm labor during school hours on a school day. However, there are limitations.

The bill defines an exempted minor as a young person who has a signed statement from a parent saying they are no longer required to attend school.

Many Amish and Mennonite families do not send their children to private or public high schools. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1972 decision of Wisconsin vs. Yoder found that requiring children in these communities to attend school beyond eighth grade would violate their First Amendment rights.

Federal child labor law does not allow a minor under the age of 16 to work during school hours, according to the fiscal note of the bill.

Author: Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury

Status: The bill was referred to the House committee on Employment Labor and Pensions.

HB 1093: Employment of minors

What it does: House Bill 1093 adds exemptions to the state’s law on minor employment, including repealing certain requirements on child performers. The bill repeals work hour restrictions for minors ages 16 through 18. Additionally, House Bill 1093 does not prohibit 16 to 18-year-olds from working in “hazardous” occupations on farms.

Author: Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer

Status: The bill passed out of the House committee on Employment Labor and Pensions Jan. 18 on a vote of 8 to 3.

Senate Bill 146: Youth employment

What it does: Senate Bill 146 allows 18-year-olds to sell alcohol in their place of work, including restaurants and hotels. Current state law has 19 as the minimum age threshold. The bill also expands working hours for 14 and 15-year-olds to 9 p.m. during the school year and 11 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day.

Senate Bill 146 would allow the state Department of Labor to provide waivers to student learners or apprentices ages 16 and 17 who want to work in certain “hazardous” occupations. Additionally, the bill exempts employers involved in work-based learning courses from civil liabilities if a student is injured or dies while working at the employer’s business.

Author: Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger

Status: The bill was referred to the Senate committee on commerce and technology.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These 2024 Indiana bills would ease the state's child labor laws