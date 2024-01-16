2024 Session: Florida House puts brakes on Senate school testing deregulation

An education deregulation measure that sped through the Florida Senate could stall in the House because of a provision that would remove testing requirements for high school graduation.

On Thursday, the day after senators unanimously passed a package of bills (SB 7000, SB 7002 and SB 7004), House Speaker Paul Renner said the House disagrees with taking away accountability measures.

“I’ll light myself on fire, and so will many of the people standing behind me on some of these things that really go to the core of accountability,” the Palm Coast Republican said in front of the Historic Capitol.

The “Learn Local” package — much of which would undo former Gov. Jeb Bush's historic overhaul of the state education system — is a priority for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who touted the legislation in her opening day speech.

While she stressed the bills would not take “one inch” from the state’s accountability measures, House Republicans don’t agree with one bill (SB 7004) that would strike the requirement of passing both the Algebra 1 end-of-course and 10th grade English Language Arts (ELA) exams for high school graduates.

One key provision was taken out of the bill: It would have let third grade students move on to the fourth grade, even if they failed the literacy exam, if a parent thought it was in the best interest of the child.

Even so, Renner said the accountability measures left in the legislation were "a red line."

“They want to remove any oversight, any accountability that the state would have, whatsoever, in the business of schools at the local level,” Renner said. “That's not a good way to go.”

These exams have created issues for seniors since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and students resumed classes online.

Last year, school districts begged the state to delay an increase in ACT and SAT score requirements, which can be used to meet graduation requirements, if the student didn’t pass their state assessments.

A last-minute amendment by Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, had allowed seniors who had not yet gotten a passing score to qualify for a diploma with lower comparative ACT and SAT requirements, which saved thousands of seniors from having to delay graduation.

Renner said the House would work with the Senate to "make changes that take away unreasonable regulations without affecting the accountability."

"We need to keep our kids at the highest level," he added.

Bill would let high school students graduate without passing high-stakes tests

The bill at issue, sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Quincy, would let students graduate high school without having to pass the math and English exams or achieve a comparative SAT or ACT test score.

“Learn Local” is an expansion of last year’s HB 1, a universal school voucher bill, which removed the income limit for school choice in Florida. Now any student in Florida can receive between $7,430 and $8,120 of taxpayer or Florida Tax Credit funds to go to a private school.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has boasted about the state's school choice expansion, both at home in Florida during his State of the State address last week, and in Iowa, preparing for the Iowa Caucuses on Monday.

Schools that receive Family Empowerment Scholarships do not have to require the Algebra 1 and ELA exams for graduation.

“If the accountability piece is important, then apply the accountability for public schools to voucher schools. That’s parity,” Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said in a phone interview. “Let the public schools choose their accountability measure, just like voucher schools. Take out high stakes testing, and let’s focus on student learning.”

Teacher unions also support the roll back of the testing requirements and don’t view the high-stakes tests as a useful accountability measure.

“The results of a lot of the policies that have been enacted in the past 25 years have actually been harmful,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

Undoing Jeb Bush's legacy?

Much of SB 7004 and the other deregulation bills rescind many of the rules enacted in Jeb Bush’s A+ Plan for Education.

In 1999, the major education package implemented A through F grades for schools based on student standardized test scores, which also evaluated student performance. The Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test (FCAT), which began in 1998, also influenced teacher evaluations and compensation.

In response to the Senate's passing of the "Learn Local" bills, a former member of Jeb Bush's administration said "watering down diploma requirements" would weaken Florida's education system.

"We are concerned that many components of the package are long-standing union priorities that move away from transparency, accountability, high standards and choice," said Patricia Levesque, executive director of the Foundation for Florida’s Future and Jeb Bush's former deputy chief of staff.

But critics say the high-stakes testing shaped instruction in the classroom, and teachers focused on the test versus other subjects.

“Because of testing, they had to be pulled out of music, art and PE (physical education),” Spar said. “Public schools work best when parents, teachers and administrators make the decisions, not bureaucrats out of Tallahassee.”

Jefferson County, which has been one of the lowest ranking districts in the state for decades, was controlled by a South Florida charter school group for five years after a state takeover. In 2022, the state returned the schools back to the district, but left Jefferson County a victim of questionable deals, insider drama and mismanagement.

“Everybody has been in here for 25 years, but nobody’s been able to fix it,” said Jackie Pons, principal of Jefferson County K12 School.

Pons said the school rebounded to a C grade in one year, and it all has to do with staying local and empowering teachers. He supports Simon’s efforts to minimize student retention.

“I’m not afraid of accountability, but we do have to keep a balance,” he said. “Don’t focus on testing and test scores, focus on students and educating them to be successful.”

